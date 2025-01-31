Junaid Bostan v Bilal Fawaz: Rotherham's boxing prodigy out to add to his fast-growing highlight reel
His 10 wins across 10 fights have cemented the 22-year-old as one of the country’s brightest boxing prodigies.
However, it is the flamboyant nature of his ascent that has led to words such as ‘special’ being thrown around.
He has stopped eight of the 10 opponents put in his way, lighting up the super-welterweight division by delivering devastating knockouts.
“I love knocking my opponents out,” he said. “Clearly, after my last few performances, I’m getting into the highlight reel knockout stage.”
Next up for Bostan is Bilal Fawaz, a 36-year-old York Hall regular he will battle for the English super-welterweight crown in London tonight (January 31).
Fawaz only took the plunge into the professional game in 2022, although his amateur experience is extensive.
With just one defeat on his CV, he is not the archetypal journeyman often put before rising stars.
“It’s his Cinderella moment,” said Bostan. “Bilal is 35 or 36. This is make or break for him. This is his moment in his mind.
“Unfortunately, his moment isn’t going to come with me. In order to get where I need to get, I need to stop another man getting to where he needs to get. Unfortunately for him, he’s in my way.
“If you go looking for it [a knockout], it won’t come. I’ll ping his head off for 10 rounds if I have to. He’s there to be hit, is all I’m going to say.”
Much has been made of the future Bostan could have in the sport, with his list of admirers growing at a rapid rate.
He trains at Sheffield’s Steel City Gym, under the tutelage of Grant Smith, who is known for his ability to manage expectation and ego.
‘Star Boy’ could add a second title to his collection, following on from his Commonwealth Silver win last year, but is choosing not to focus on the belts.
“Right now, I’m not thinking about the English title,” he said. “I’m thinking about dealing with my man and what I need to do in order to beat him. Just win, and everything else will guide me.
“I feel like I’ve always had that mindset in place. I just feel when you’re young and naïve you want to jump the gun sometimes and you get overeager. I’ve got to take it one step at a time. Right now, it’s the English title. After that, what will come will come.”
