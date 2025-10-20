Sheffield boxing hero Kell Brook is set to come out of retirement to honour the late Ricky Hatton.

‘Special K’ last fought in 2022, defeating long-term rival Amir Khan in a catchweight domestic thriller.

High-profile bouts were mooted following his victory, but Brook decided to call it a day and hang up his gloves.

He said he would never box again, but has been announced as the opponent for Eisa Al Dah at the 15,000-capacity venue Dubai Media City on February 13.

Kell Brook is set for a comeback fight in Dubai. | James Chance/Getty Images

Al Dah had initially been scheduled to face boxing icon Hatton, but the Manchester hero was found dead at his home last month.

Brook will now step in for Hatton and all money raised by the staging of the event will go to the newly-formed Ricky Hatton Foundation, a mental health charity.

Kell Brook bout announced

A statement issued by promoters The Agenda Dubai read: "The UAE’s first professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah will face the UK’s former world champion Kell Brook for the WBC world title, The Union Belt.

"Featuring a full undercard of UAE Residents v Manchester UK fighters, plus celebrity guests, the evening will feature tributes and honour the legendary Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton and support the newly-formed Ricky Hatton Foundation.

Much-loved boxing hero Ricky Hatton died last month at the age of 46. | James Fearn/Getty Images

“This is a night of boxing not to be missed brought to you by The Agenda, the home of boxing in the UAE."

Kell Brook’s career

Brook retired after 43 professional bouts, of which he won 40. His only three defeats came against Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Last year, Brook did alluded to the possibility of a return to the ring.

He said: “If the correct figures were mentioned I could be tempted to put the pipe and slippers away and get the gloves back on.