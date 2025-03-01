Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county launched the world’s most famous cycling race in 2014, with stages going from Leeds to Harrogate and Sheffield to York while traversing the Dales.

More than 2.5 million people watched the cyclists from the roadside, and the event spawned its own race, the Tour de Yorkshire, for five years.

More recently, Yorkshire hosted the 2019 world cycling championships in Harrogate.

Now Leeds is likely to host the Grand Départ once again, this time the Tour de France Femmes, the women’s version of the race, which launched fully in 2022.

This is expected to be confirmed within the coming weeks and would be a huge boon to the city, with the 2014 men’s Tour generating £33 million for the economy.

Otley Olympic medallist Lizzie Deignan won the one-day women’s race in 2020 known as La Course, which preceded the multi-stage Tour de France Femmes, however she is set to retire at the end of this year.

Outside contender: Twelve years after she won a medal at London 2012, Lizzie Deignan is someone rival nations should not be writing off in Sunday's women's road race in Paris. (Picture: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Fellow silver medal winner Anna Henderson and three times British champion Pfeiffer Georgi are the current star female riders.

UK Sport and British Cycling are also involved in a bid for the UK to host the men’s Tour de France in 2027, although locations for this have not been confirmed.

A UK Sport spokesperson said: “We have made no secret of our ambition to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in Britain – to inspire more people to enjoy cycling and bring lasting benefits to communities.

“However, we respect this is a matter for the ASO and we remain committed to working hard to develop opportunities that can bring the joy of cycling to everyone.”

While the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes do not always start from same place, sources have indicated to The Yorkshire Post that Leeds is under consideration for the men’s race as well.

Welcome to Yorkshire brought the Tour de France to the county in 2014.

Last year, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton told The Yorkshire Post: “We are supporting UK Sport and partners to see whether it is feasible to bring the Tour de France Grand Depart here for both the men and the women.

“Events are expensive, we’ve got to make a business case back to the Government that it delivers more than those amazing moments.”

At the time, Mr Dutton said costs were “still in the process of being worked through”, but that it would "definitely within our means" to host the Tour de France.

Breakthrough moment: Yorkshire's Tom Pidcock wins on Alpe d'Huez on his Tour de France debut back in 2022. Can he add more stage wins in his third attempt at the Tour? (Picture: Cor Vos/SWPix.com)

Yorkshire’s Tom Pidcock is one the sport’s stars, winning the iconic Alpe d'Huez stage in 2022.

Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel said: “We understand that the UK is in a strong position to host the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in 2027.

“The best ever Grand Départ was in 2014 from Leeds.