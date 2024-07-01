Luke Humphries - Darts champion and Leeds United fan offers thoughts on Leeds United's upcoming camp

World Cup of Darts player Luke Humphries is a longtime Leeds fan, and in this interview he's offered his thoughts on Leeds United's upcoming Championship campaign, as well as Archie Gray - the Leeds wonder kid linked with a Premier League move.

Speaking to Footy Accumulators, Leeds born Luke Humphries offers his honest thoughts on Leeds United, as he represents England in the World Cup of Darts alongside Michael Smith.

Q: What are your thoughts on Kalvin Phillips? Since leaving Leeds, he’s not had many chances at Manchester City, and the West Ham loan was a little bit disastrous, and now he’s not gone to the Euros. Would you take him back at Leeds to help him revive his career?

“Yes, I think I would take him back, although I don't think he would come back now, because I don't think that Championship football is where his game deserves to be.

Luke Humphries offers his thoughts on Leeds Upcoming campaign

“I didn't feel bitter about him leaving at all, because I feel like he was such a great player that he deserved the move he got. The only gutting thing I think for him was that he didn't really get a chance, but it's tough to displace Rodri isn’t it? He's never going to displace him. Maybe he deserved a chance, but more for his confidence to be honest.

“I think that it would be a good thing for him to come back to Leeds, but only if we'd have gone back up to the Premier League. I don't think going back to the Championship is what he needs but I feel like there is a player in him that could go somewhere. I think he deserves to be in the Premier League or another top league, with a team that he could fit in with.”

Q: What about Leeds’ latest academy star Archie Gray, would you have given him an England call-up if you were in Southgate’s shoes, or do you think the Euros is too soon for him?

“No, I wouldn't have given him a call-up. I don’t think you need to rush these types of things with players like him.

“He's a fantastic talent and I’m certain he will be in the England set-up one day. I don't think he would have been in front of any of the right-backs in the England team right now and I don't think that he'd have been in front of any of the midfielders that are in the team now, so it's not really worth taking him for just that experience, to be honest.

“I think he will get his turn, but I don't think I would have taken him in the team, to be honest. But he is an unbelievable talent, one of the best there is at under 18.”

Q: Do you reckon Leeds United will keep holding onto Archie Gray for a little bit longer?

“I think they will, yeah. I think that for his talent, where he is at the moment will help his experience. I've seen stories about Liverpool being interested, but he's not going to start for them, let's be honest. So, you know, I think he's best off just applying his trades in the Championship one more year.

“If it doesn't work out, and we [Leeds] stay in the Championship, then maybe he might deserve that move as Kalvin did. But hopefully, it would be nice if he could go up and then he'd get a bit of Premier League football, and ultimately one day if he gets too good, he will move on then. That's the thing that happens in the sport. But I do think he will stay for a couple more seasons because he's still young and he's still learning.

“He's got plenty of time for the big moves. It'd be too early to do it now. With so many players it ruins their career by just making that move too soon. So if he keeps applying his trade and keeps playing well, you know, he'll earn his big call-up on that.”

Q: Which players need to stay with Leeds next season? And who do you want to bring in? Have you got your eye on anyone that you think would answer the spot?

“Obviously I’d love Summerville to stay. He did say in an interview that he was happy with Leeds. However, we all know what happens when big clubs come into the fray, and all of a sudden that falls by the wayside.

“It all depends on who comes in. I hope that if he goes to someone, I hope he goes to a team that's not just going to come straight down. No offence, but if you're going to an Ipswich or Southampton or Leicester, you're not setting your targets high.

“I feel like there's a great chance that those clubs come back down and you're kind of fighting then. I think if he goes to a good team, then I'll accept him and say he deserves it. But ideally, I'd love to keep him.

“Gnonto, I'd love to keep him as well, but I think these are two players that probably will end up going. We need a striker, someone who is an out-and-out goalscorer and that's what we've been missing for a long, long time.

“But we need to keep the core of our team, so obviously the last one would be Rodon, and it would be a dream to keep him, to be honest. But can you see him staying in the Championship after the season he had? It's the Ben White situation and unfortunately, we didn't go up, but I'd love him to stay.

“Probably out of everybody, Rodon would be the one for me that I would pick out of everyone to stay because he created a massive, massive difference for our defence.”

Q: There are players at Leeds that are quite clearly a level above the Championship, like the names you’ve just mentioned, and like Ben White was, where he's so obviously ready for the next level.

“As you know, I'd love to see him [Rodon] go to a good team, but don't go to a team that’s just going to throw you back down again. If you're going to go, you've got to go to a good team.

“But some of these players, they just want to experience some Premier League football. Which is understandable. Unfortunately, I just don't know if we'll have the chance to keep him. But if we do, that'd be a massive coup for us.”

Q: It's a bit of a shame for Rodon that Wales didn't qualify for the Euros, isn't it?

“Yeah, it is. It's a shame because, obviously, I want all the UK teams in it. Obviously, I support England, but I'd love to see Wales in there too.”