Eyes on Tees: Adrian Nicholls' Tees Spirit ridden by Barry McHugh (bottom right) wins The Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap at Epsom. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Exactly five years on from the death of his father Dandy, the North Yorkshire-based trainer was moved to tears after landing the Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap – a race ‘sprint king’ Dandy Nicholls won on five occasions.

Tees Spirit is reported to have taken his exertions in his stride and how the handicapper reacts to his victory will have a bearing on where he heads next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls said: “He was out in the paddock this morning, he’s eaten up and he’s bucking and kicking, so all good. “It was obviously an emotional day with it being the anniversary of losing dad. He was in my thoughts anyway, but it doesn’t get any bigger than Derby day and it was a hell of an achievement by the horse.

Victory walk: Tees Spirit ridden by Barry McHugh is lead back into the parade ring after winning The Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

“We’re a very small team and to get a winner like that was great.”

Tees Spirit is now unbeaten in three starts this season and Nicholls is thrilled with how much he has progressed as a four-year-old.

He added: “I’d love to be able to say I’ve done this and I’ve done that, but I haven’t – he just seems fresh and he really has improved.

“I don’t know what the handicapper will think to his improvement, but we’ll see. Whatever he (the handicapper) does will kind of make the plans as to where he goes, I suppose.

“Whatever he does, without being blase, I’m not really that bothered as he’s won the Dash now and they don’t come round very often.

“I would have a look at the Stewards’ Cup. Six furlongs at Goodwood is the easiest six you’ll probably get, so if he was to go in another handicap, that would be one I’d have to have a look at. There’s also the Rockingham in Ireland (at the Curragh).

“As I say, whatever he does now is just a bonus really.”

Go Racing in Yorkshire’s (GRY) popular Ladies’ Days return at Wetherby today.

Each of the nine Yorkshire courses will be hosting a Ladies Day with a best dressed racegoer competition and there are some excellent prizes to be won.

In addition, the winner of each best dressed competition will be invited to take part in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Best Dressed Final and this year, there’s a new format, with new partners. Charlotte Russell, general manager of GRY, said: “We wanted to update the final and this year, the general public will be deciding the best dressed racegoer in Yorkshire.

“We’re really excited about the new format and votes can be cast on the Go Racing In Yorkshire website and there will be links from social media to direct the public.”

The prize for the winner of the Best Dressed Final is a “Country Getaway”, with a two night stay for two people in a traditional style shepherd hut at Country Huts on the Wolds; the use of a luxurious Land Rover vehicle for two days from Lloyd Land Rover, York, a pair of his and hers Dubarry boots, plus a pair of RM Williams boots and matching belt from Parnaby’s Malton.