Bedford v Doncaster Knights: ‘Nullify’ the Blues crowd – Steve Boden

Steve Boden. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Fresh from opening their Championship account with Saturday’s 36-7 win over London Scottish, the South Yorkshire club head south to try and pick up their first away success of the campaign.

Knights started the season with a disappointing defeat at Coventry but Boden is hoping for greater dividends this evening.

To gain the win, Doncaster require greater accuracy in some aspects of their play but the coach also believes they need to silence the home faithful

“Bedford are a well-supported side who have a pretty hostile atmosphere down there,” said Boden.

“We need to nullify that. They like to play an exciting brand of rugby and have a lot of Championship and Premiership experience so it’ll be good to go there and be united.

“In the Championship, you have got to win your home games and then try and squeeze away victories as we know anyone can defeat anyone in this league,” he added.

Boden has kept the same starting XV that overcame a scruffy first period to run amok in the second period against Scottish with the only change seeing Ronan McCusker come in for Harry Davey on the bench for his first Championship fixture.

Boden recalled: “We got five points so we have to be happy with that.

“But we know we have more work to do and hopefully we’ll be better on Friday for that game.

“It got some air in their lungs and I think the players will be better for that. They deserve to keep their shirts.”