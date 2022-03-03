The 2022 Winter Paralympics, commonly known as the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, are an international multi-parasport competition which has been scheduled to take place in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

As well as being the host city for the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Beijing was also selected to be the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

When does the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony start?

Ade Adepitan attends the BT Sport Industry Awards at Battersea Evolution in London. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

The opening ceremony marks the start of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games and it is scheduled to start on March 4 at 11:30am (UK time).

The ceremony will be held at the Beijing National Stadium, which was renovated especially for the ceremonies of both the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Who is presenting the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony?

Channel 4 will be airing the event live and there will be a slew of all-star disabled presenters including ParalympicsGB champions Lauren Steadman and Ellie Robinson.

The ceremony will be led by Broadcast Sports award-winning presenter, Ade Adepitan, Arthur Williams, Billy Monger and Sean Rose and the channel will host more than 80 hours of round-the-clock Paralympics coverage from China on free-to-air television as well as streaming on the Channel 4 YouTube channel.

Who will be attending the opening ceremony?

Zhang Yimou is the director of the 2022 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony and the director of the closing ceremony which will be held on March 13.

The host nation dignitaries in attendance will be Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, President of the People’s Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, Li Keqiang, the premier of the People’s Republic of China and Cai Qi, the secretary of the Communist Party of Beijing and executive president of Beijing 2022.

The international dignitaries who will be attending the ceremony will be the Indonesian speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia, Puan Maharani.

The vice president of the IOC, Ng Ser Miang, was also expected to attend in place of IOC president, Thomas Bach, but he is no longer able to do so after testing positive for Covid-19.

President of IPC, Andrew Parsons, will also be attending.