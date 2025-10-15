British basketball crisis: Where the sport stands after FIBA sanctions, with SLB and GBBL reaction

British basketball has endured another damaging few days with the governing body’s chair resigning and the game’s global powerbrokers hitting the national game with heavy sanctions.

Here’s where we stand on Wednesday, October 15, plus reaction from some of the key players.

First, the background

In January, the British Basketball Federation awarded the licence to run the professional men’s tier to a group of external investors led by Marshall Glickman, called the GBB League. The existing competition, Super League Basketball - of which Sheffield Sharks are one of nine shareholding members - deemed the process illegal and have sued.

All three parties have been at loggerheads in a very public dispute even since, ranging from the governing body trying to block player imports to stopping referees taking charge of SLB games.

The game’s global governing body FIBA announced in September it was setting up a taskforce to investigate.

Latest developments

In late September, the three-man FIBA taskforce flew into London and set up camp at a Heathrow Airport hotel, summoning all the relevant parties to meetings.

On Sunday, Chris Grant OBE - the man who championed the GBB League investment into the game - resigned, citing personal reasons, but only after a post on LinkedIn three days earlier that suggested his attempts at reform had been thwarted.

On Tuesday, FIBA announced stringent measures, banning the men’s senior team from competition and suspending the BBF’s authority to licence or recognise national men’s competitions. For the full statement, read here.

The fallout

Government sources have indicated to The Yorkshire Post that they are taking FIBA’s ruling very seriously. A statement is expected in the next 24 hours. FIBA’s ruling offers Government - which committed upwards of £4m of funding through UK Sport to basketball 10 months ago - the chance to reset the governance of the sport.

That is something high-level sources at Super League Basketball say they want. Games in that competition will go ahead, as scheduled, this weekend, though officially there is no word from the league about FIBA’s ruling. They have been approached for comment. The BBF made a big play over the summer of saying it did not recognise the current professional men’s league, so that works in SLB’s advantage, given FIBA’s recommendations.

Sources inside the SLB have long indicated that the established British clubs – the likes of Sheffield, Newcastle Eagles and Leicester Riders – have seen this dispute as evidence that the sport’s governance needs a complete overhaul in which all stakeholders are contributing to the development of the game.

The SLB wants to be a part of FIBA and to be officially sanctioned.

As it stands, and as they have proven, Super League Basketball is capable of running a league outside the purview of a governing body and will continue to do so. It is in their business interests to proceed.

The GBB League has been contacted for comment and have elected not to issue a statement or pass comment at this stage. On Monday, in response to questions about Mr Grant’s resignation which removed a key ally for them in the British game, a spokesperson said: “GBBL’s long-term license is with the British Basketball Federation.”

Forty-eight hours later and the BBF has now had that authority to licence or recognise national men's competitions suspended, which begs the question: what does this mean for the contract between the BBF and the GBB League to launch a league in 2027? Is that now null and void?

That question has been put to the GBB League - to which they declined to comment - to the BBF, and to FIBA.

With regards the men’s senior national team, they were due to host Lithuania in their first FIBA World Cup qualifier on November 27, not only a key fixture, but a potential money-spinner for the governing body given basketball is huge in eastern Europe and they have a big travelling fanbase. That game is now off, with the GB men’s senior team temporarily suspended, which has wider repercussions for all the other nations in their qualifying group.

What’s next?

There is a caveat, the FIBA statement footnotes the sanctions with "pending resolution of the current governance issues”.

And the statement concludes: “These measures aim to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men's basketball in Great Britain as soon as possible.”