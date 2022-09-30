Can Red Bull's Max Verstappen win the Formula One world title at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend?

The Red Bull driver could seal his second World Drivers’ Championship in Singapore this weekend after a dominant season in the RB18.

Last year’s title battle went down to the final race as Verstappen won the championship following a highly-controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme following his victory in Monza. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

“I definitely feel for the fans because going right down to the wire last year was so intense for everybody and it is never great when the season finishes early,” said Hamilton, who won four consecutive titles between 2017 and 2020.

“For you as the individual, it’s great – I won the title in Mexico with races to spare – but for the actual sport it’s not spectacular.

“I’m really grateful to have had my championship win in 2008 go right down to the last 17 seconds and obviously last year was pretty much the same thing too. Let’s hope for the future it’s a bit better.”

Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 rounds staged this season, including the last five races. Another triumph here would take his career tally to 32, moving him to sixth in the all-time list alongside Fernando Alonso.

But Verstappen does not believe it is a formality that he will become the 17th driver to win the F1 title on more than one occasion on Sunday.

“I am not really thinking about the championship,” he said. “It is a long shot and I just want to enjoy the weekend.

“I need a lot of luck for it to happen, so it is unrealistic. I am not really counting on it happening.”

Here we run through what Verstappen needs to win his second title this weekend…

If Verstappen finishes first WITH fastest lap

If the Dutchman continues his fine run of wins in Singapore he will need Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to finish 8th or lower and teammate Sergio Perez to come fourth or lower.

If Verstappen finishes first WITHOUT fastest lap

If Verstappen wins but does not claim the extra point for fastest lap, he will need Leclerc to finish ninth or lower and Perez to finish fourth without a fastest lap or fifth or lower.

