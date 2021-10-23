Captain Jake Brady loving challenge despite Leeds Tykes’ travails

Leeds Tykes captain Jake Brady.

They have slipped to the foot of the National One table having delivered just one victory from their opening six games this term.

It was always going to be difficult for a still embryonic and young side that had been rebuilt by Phil Davies following Yorkshire Carnegie’s demotion from the Championship.

It does not get any easier, either, with today’s difficult trip to Birmingham Moseley who sit sixth with four wins already.

However, second-row Brady maintained: “I am loving it.

“It is a challenge but it’s great.

“I’m learning from Phil (Davies) and the other coaches and I’m seeing the boys develop, too.

“We know we’re getting better and we are improving so spirits remain really positive. We’re looking forward to trying to get that second win on Saturday.”

Brady has reason to be encouraged; Leeds have generally started games well, and built up early leads, only to fall away.

Indeed, they even led 12-0 against leaders Cinderford last week but wilted to finish on the end of a 50-12 scoreline.

“We went two scores up inside about 10 minutes,” recalled the former Harrogate forward.

“We just needed to control the game from there.

“We needed to make them make errors but we ended up playing into their hands a little.

“It’s a bit about understanding how to control a game as that’s where we fell down.

“We’ve got no problems scoring tries but once we get ahead we have to stay ahead.

“We were in front against Sale as well and let it slip so that’s what we’re working on.

“We’re getting up on teams but we just need to stay on top when we’re up and keep that pressure applied.”

With Tykes aiming to add to their solitary win against Bishop’s Stortford, they know Birmingham will be stern opponents having made a promising start to their own campaign.

Brady said: “They are a well-established team in National One.

“They have a fairly big pack, have a good catch-and-drive line-out and are a familiar sort of side for this division.

“They have been together a long time and that’s the challenge for us. But we think we can cause them some problems of our own.”