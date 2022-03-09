They are big-name sponsors, here for a few seasons, gone the next. Cycling fans traditionally follow riders not teams.

In South Yorkshire they are trying to do things a little differently with the help of local companies and local riders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycling Sheffield is an elite developmental team that competes at Under-23s level in races across the United Kingdom. They are entering their ninth season at the level, sixth under the moniker of Cycling Sheffield, and first outside the grip of the Covid pandemic.

Rising stars: The eight young men who will represent Cycling Sheffield in the National Under-23 Series in 2022.

The man behind them is Dave Coulson, a former cyclist in Europe who, six years ago, came to a crossroads in his team-ownership career when sponsors got itchy feet about Brexit and started to pull out.

“It had always been a dream of mine to have a team backed exclusively by Sheffield companies and, with the situation we were in, it was a case of now or never,” explains Coulson.

“It’s a model used in Europe, we’re trying to build something that has a geographical presence.

“Trying to create a bike team that’s something like a football club. Something the people of Sheffield can get behind.”

Connor Swift of Team Arkea-Samsic in action in the Elite Men's Time Trial during the British Cycling National Championships Time Trial through Lincoln. He used to ride for Cycling Sheffield (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Cycling Sheffield have a host of local companies on board as well as the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre in the city, a hub for physical and mental health that is working closely with the team.

And Coulson certainly has the riders to help get the sports-loving people of the Steel City on board. Four of the eight riders are from Sheffield, and those that aren’t have been drawn to the team from Halifax, Matlock and as far away as North Wales.

All aged between 18 and 24 they will ride in the Under-23 National Series this year, at the Tour of Ireland in the summer and, if Coulson gets a lucky break, a few races in Europe.

“Riding for Cycling Sheffield has been an ambition of mine for a while, I’m delighted to be here,” says James Hawkins, an 18-year-old from Fulwood in Sheffield who is a lead-out’s burst away from the countryside he trains on.

The riders of Cycling Sheffield

“As I was looking to move from junior to Under-23s level it became clear to me that Cycling Sheffield is the best place to be and it was nice to get told I’d been accepted onto the team.”

None of the eight cyclists are paid for their services. They either have part-time jobs to support them, or are at university. They are each attempting to follow in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Connor Swift who rode for Cycling Sheffield on his way through the ranks before winning the British road race title and riding the last two Tours de France.

“As any of the boys would say, just take this opportunity as far as you can,” said Hawkins of his long-term ambition. “There are so many things that have to go right.

“Dave’s knowledge will go a long way for me and it has done for other riders in the past, and that’s one of the reasons I’m so excited. I see myself developing with this team.

“You see the likes of Connor Swift who has gone on to ride the Tour de France a couple of times, Dave is very pleased to see him there. The focus here is on development, being able to move on in your career.”