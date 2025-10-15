"Deeply concerned": Sports Minister vows to fix British basketball after FIBA's sanctions

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock has expressed her “deep concern” at British basketball’s suspension from international competition by FIBA and has vowed to “fix the domestic game”.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The civil war that has dominated the domestic landscape was plunged into crisis this week when FIBA announced sweeping sanctions against the British Basketball Federation.

As a result of the public dispute between the BBF and Super League Basketball over the governing body’s controversial award of the licence to run the professional men’s league to a group of external US investors, FIBA announced on Tuesday it had banned the men’s senior team from international competition and suspended the BBF’s authority to licence or recognise national men’s competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It caveated both sanctions with "pending resolution of the current governance issues”.

Taking a shot: Dirk Williams makes an attempt from the free-throw line for Sheffield Sharks in a Super League Basketball game. That league will proceed as scheduled this weekend in light of the FIBA sanctions.

And the Government - who last December awarded millions in funding through UK Sport and then just last month announced a landmark collaboration with the NBA to grow basketball in England including a £10m joint investment in the recreational game - is now stepping in.

In a statement issued to The Yorkshire Post, Minister for Sport Peacock said: “I am deeply concerned by the news that the British Basketball Federation has been suspended by FIBA and its implications for GB teams and domestic basketball.

“While it is a relief that the GB Women’s team is not included in this suspension, work must clearly be done to fix the domestic game and ensure our teams can continue to compete on the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will work closely with FIBA and other partners on the interim operational framework, using this as a moment to move forward as we start the process of addressing governance concerns and protecting the future of British basketball.”

British basketball has been heavily sanctioned by FIBA.

The sport has been gripped by a civil war since January when the BBF awarded the licence to run the professional men’s tier to a group of external investors led by Marshall Glickman, called the GBB League. The existing competition, Super League Basketball - of which Sheffield Sharks are one of nine shareholding members - deemed the process illegal and have sued.

All three parties have been at loggerheads in a very public dispute ever since, ranging from the governing body trying to block player imports to stopping referees taking charge of SLB games.

In late September, a three-man taskforce set up to investigate by global governing body FIBA flew into London and summoned all the relevant parties to meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Chris Grant OBE - the man who championed the GBB League investment into the game - resigned as chair of the BBF, citing personal reasons, but only after a post on LinkedIn three days earlier that suggested his attempts at reform had been thwarted.

The GBB League have been contacted for comment and have elected not to issue a statement or pass comment at this stage.

On Monday, in response to questions about Mr Grant’s resignation which removed a key ally for them in the British game, a spokesperson said: “GBBL’s long-term license is with the British Basketball Federation.”

Forty-eight hours later and the BBF has had its authority to licence or recognize national men's competitions suspended, which begs the question: what does this mean for the contract between the BBF and the GBB League to launch a league in 2027? Is that now null and void?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super League Basketball games are scheduled to go ahead as normal this weekend.

Sources inside the SLB have long indicated that the established British clubs have seen this dispute as evidence that the sport’s governance needs a complete overhaul in which all stakeholders are contributing to the development of the game.

The SLB wants to be a part of FIBA and to be officially sanctioned.

FIBA and the BBF have also been contacted for comment.

FIBA’s statement on Tuesday evening read:

“1) To temporarily suspend the British Basketball Federation's authority to licence or recognize national men's competitions and to field a men's national team in FIBA Senior Competitions, pending resolution of the current governance issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2) To authorise the Taskforce to engage directly with basketball stakeholders and the UK government to explore and propose an interim operational framework for the top-tier men's national competitions.

“These measures aim to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men's basketball in Great Britain as soon as possible.”