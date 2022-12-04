IN THEIR worst performance for several seasons in the Championship, Doncaster Knights were thrashed by eight tries to one at the Butts Park Arena by a vibrant Coventry side which overwhelmed the Knights, particularly in the second half.

This shock 47-7 defeat, which angered coach Steve Boden, was surprising considering Doncaster’s recent and successful run in the Championship Cup.

The Knights were competitive for most of the first half, conceding only two tries, and when flanker Sam Daly barged over from a maul just before half time for a converted try, the visitors were still in the contest and only 13-7 behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the second, they collapsed, letting in six tries and 34 unanswered points as Coventry smashed Doncaster’s defence repeatedly, scoring on 45, 59, 63, 74, 77 and 79 minutes.

ANGRY: Doncaster Knights coach Steve Boden was frustrated after his side's heavy defeat at Coventry on Saturday Picture: Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

No wonder that Boden was left bemoaning his players’ efforts.

“It was embarrassing,” said the Knights’ coach. “We were shocking in all departments. Coventry were far better all-round, worked harder and were more physical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was surprised at how bad we were and, on that performance, we won’t be good enough to beat London Scottish this Saturday.”

Doncaster were unable to contain Coventry’s star performer, fly-half Pat Pellegrini, who delivered a match winning effort of 22 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian from Sydney, signed from the Kent club, Sevenoaks RUFC, scored a hat-trick of tries and also put over two conversions and a penalty during a remarkable display that was in marked contrast to Doncaster’s.

As Pellegrini dominated the game thanks to the power of Coventry’s pack and collective pace, Doncaster were handicapped further on 55 minutes when winger, Harry Davey, was given a yellow for a late tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his absence, Coventry scored their fourth and fifth tries, but their spree was far from over as they easily broke through Doncaster’s defence time and again.

Coventry: Brown, Talbot-Davies, Rigg,O. Betteridge, Martin, Pellegrini, Chudley, Trinder, Ma’asi, Seward, Tyas, Peters, Dodd, Bainbridge, F. Betteridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Knights: McBryde, Holden, Margetts, Edwards, Davey, Olver, Dolly, Carlile (Owen 60), Roberts (Holling 57), Armstrong (Wilson 60), Ehizode, Murphy (Vukasinovic 73), Smith, Daly (Sigren 60), Kelly.