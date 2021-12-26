Doncaster Knights end 2021 with another bonus-point win

VICTORY: For head coach Steve Boden and Doncaster Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After bonus point successes over Nottingham and Coventry, Steve Boden’s side made it three consecutive five-point wins as they end the calendar year third in the Championship table.

The Knights were the first on the board when Alex Dolly slotted over a penalty as the visitors gained a lead which they would not relinquish.

The first try soon arrived when Sam Hudson put in a grubber kick on a fumbled ball which Dolly chased down to score and then convert.

Hudson then claimed a five-pointer of his own as he scored from a pick and go as Dolly converted.

Five minutes before half time, Scottish got themselves on the board when Sam Baker crossed for the hosts, before Harry Sheppard added the conversion.

A double blow arrived for Doncaster as Billy McBryde was sin-binned for a high tackle which occurred just before the hosts’ first try.

But the 14 men of Doncaster extended their lead through Maliq Holden, with Dolly’s conversion moving the away side’s points total to 24.

Nick Selway claimed an unconverted try for the hosts in a frantic end to the first half but Doncaster had their bonus point in the bag 16 minutes into the second half.

After a period of pressure on the Scottish line, Andrew Foster broke the resistance.

Tom Georgiou responded with a converted try but that was to be the home side’s last points as Dolly added his second penalty of the afternoon before Will Holling rounded off matters with a fifth Doncaster try late on.

London Scottish: Georgiou, Baker, Fielding, Pohe, Halaifonua; Sheppard, Hoadley; Nwakor, Selway, Roots, Tyas, Ehizode, Wilson, Ingall, King. Replacements: Petty, Rees, Gibson, Baldwin, Tuilagi, Dawes, May, Hanks.