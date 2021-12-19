Doncaster Knights even the score with big win over Coventry

OVEr THE LINE: Doncaster Knights' Harry Davey was first to score a try against Coventry. Picture Tony Johnson

Steve Boden’s men secured the bonus point win with five tries – three converted – to claim valuable points.

Coventry had won 39-22 in the earlier meeting of the season between the two teams back in September and actually got on the board first.

The visitors were awarded a penalty for the Knights collapsing a driving maul and stand-off Tony Fenner stepped up to elect for the posts and put the visitors on the board first.

Alex Dolly kicked three conversions for Doncaster Knights against Coventry. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Knights replied minutes later, though, with a try which proved how determined they were willing to be to secure the win.

Camped in the Coventry 22, recycling ball well, Mark Best took a pass from Alex Dolly to feed Maliq Holden. The winger hopped around before finding Harry Davey who dove for the line.

Dolly’s conversion drifted just wide, but the Knights were ahead.

Fenner put Coventry – who were reduced to 14 men shortly after as Jonathan Kpoku was sent to the sin bin – in front again in the 15th minute with a penalty for offside.

But the Knights hit back just before the break when John Kelly crashed over directly under the posts, with the conversion added by Dolly to make it 12-6.

But Coventry were again the first side on the board, another well-struck kick from Fenner securing their third, and last, penalty of the day.

The visitors were then hampered by ill-discipline once more when Aaron Hinkley was sent to the sin-bin.

The Knights took full advantage and battered the Coventry line before Guido Volpi slammed over for a third try for the hosts, Dolly again converting.

On the hour mark, Coventry were reduced to 13 men withAndy Forsyth being shown the yellow card, for what looked to be a cynical knock on.

Having used the full width of the field to attack, ball was fed to Jack Spittle who danced around a defender long enough to hand off to Best, with the centre completing the score.

It was a tough kick for Dolly right out on the wing but a monstrous strike of the boot sent it sailing over without issue.

George Oram entered the field to make his Doncaster Knights debut and surely added extra heaving power to the rolling maul which ultimately finished the game. With George Roberts at the back with ball in hand, the Knights secured a fifth and final score.

Doncaster Knights: Davey, Spittle, Margetts, Best, Holden, McBryde, Dolly, Davidson, Edgson, Denman, Kelly, Drake, Volpi, Hudson, Smith. Replacements: Roberts, Carlile, Foster, Oram, Davies, Wheeldon,