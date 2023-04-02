DONCASTER KNIGHTS returned to form after three consecutive defeats in the Championship and moved up to fifth following a much-needed win at the Athletic Ground in Richmond.

This victory by five tries to three came just at the right time because this Saturday the Knights face one of the hardest challenges of the Championship campaign when they confront Jersey Reds, second, at Castle Park.

In a solid performance by their forwards, replacement prop Karl Garside, formerly at Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues, smashed his way over the London Scottish line twice in the second half on 60 and 65 minutes as Doncaster recovered strongly from being 17-7 behind at the interval.

During a tough and close contest against the Championship’s bottom side, the Knights’ other tries were scored by No 8 John Kelly, and wingers George Simpson and Maliq Holden.

AIM, FIRE: Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly had his sights set correctly, kicking four conversions in the win over London Scottish. Picture Tony Johnson

Doncaster’s dominant second-half display delighted coach Steve Boden who watched his team achieve a maximum of five points. They’ve now won nine of their 18 league games.

“One of the positive things about this win on the road was that we didn’t pick up any more injuries which have been so costly," said Boden.

“I’m happy with our efforts and our pressure game was good, but Jersey have an enormous pack, so we’ll have to be a lot better than we were at Scottish.”

Once again, the goal kicking by scrum-half Alex Dolly was accurate, striking four conversions.

OVER THE LINE: Doncaster Knights' Maliq Holden scored a try at London Scottish on Saturday. Picture Tony Johnson

A last-minute penalty saw Otley snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, narrowly beating Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale for the second time this season in National Two North.

The lead changed hands six times but, in the end, Otley prevailed with full-back Callum Irvine kicking the late winner after 13-man Wharfedale conceded a penalty.

A penalty try after 19 minutes put Wharfedale ahead, but scrum-half Eddie Crossland scored for Otley shortly after and Irvine added the conversion and a penalty to lead 10-7 shortly before half time.

But the visitors took the lead at the break with full-back Tom Mann scoring and converting just before the whistle.

No 8 Adam Malthouse regained the lead for Otley with a try early in the second half, but Mann kicked a penalty for Wharfedale, and when he converted prop Sam Dickinson’s 58th minute try they were 24-15 ahead.

However, a penalty try for Otley narrowed the gap to 24-22 and, after a penalty had hit the posts and a drop goal fell short – they finally secured the win with Irvine’s 79th minute penalty.

Elsewhere Rotherham Titans came away with five points from a 38-28 win at rivals Chester.

Chester were narrowly ahead with 17 minutes left, until two late tries sealed the win for the Yorkshire side.

Prop Dan Rylance opened their account and full-back Ritchie Hayes added the extras. A second Chester try saw them 12-7 ahead, but Rotherham winger Jack Taylor and centre Tomasi Tanumi found their way over to lead 19-12 at half time.

Chester retook the lead with three penalties, but Titans hit back with replacement Callum Bustin’s 59th minute try being converted by Hayes for a 26-21 lead.

Chester went ahead on the hour mark with a converted try, but Rotherham ran in tries through No 8 Zak Poole and winger Jack Hedley to seal the win.

Hull Ionians were 72-40 winners in their clash at Harrogate, with the crowd treated to an 18-try spectacular.

Right winger Alfredo Celella scored a hat-trick for Ionians, while scrum-half Sam Pocklington added two and others came from left winger Josh Britton, hooker Alex Forth, prop Ben Bell, second rows Joe Makin and Alex Campbell, No 8 George Mewburn and centre Lewis Minikin, who also kicked six conversions.

For Harrogate wing forward Martin Dodds scored two tries and others came from scrum-half Ben Raubitschek, prop Tom Baxter, second row Sam Fenn and sub Chris Jackson.

Sheffield Tigers narrowly lost out 33-30 at home against high-flying Fylde.

Their tries came from No 8 Tom Calladine, prop Will Bennett and replacement Louis Townsend, while Mark Ireland kicked three conversions and three penalties.

Elsewhere Sheffield were beaten at home 38-17 by leaders Sedgley Park. Sheffield’s tries came from winger Matt Adcock, full-back Christian Hooper and sub Kieran Hatter.

Huddersfield were beaten 47-17 at Tynedale.

Leeds Tykes’ relegation was confirmed after conceding 11 tries in a 75-10 loss at Cambridge.

Stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley and replacement Alex Pleasants scored their tries, but it was never going to be enough.

Similarly, Hull lost out 41-15 at Chinnor, who secured safety from the drop on the back of the win.

Right winger Timoci Waqadau and centre Stephen Johnson scored tries for Hull and stand-off Reece Dean added a conversion and a penalty, but there was no stopping Chinnor.

Selby lost out 47-10 at Dronfield in Regional Two North East, while most other clubs took part in the first round of the Papa John’s Community Cup.