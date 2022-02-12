Alex Graham blasted a hat-trick for Sheffield Steeldogs in their 6-4 home win over Milton Keynes Lightning Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Alex Graham - on a two-way from Sheffield Steelers - led the charge for the hosts, plundering a hat-trick - as Greg Wood’s team moved to within a point of the Buckinghamshire team in the standings.

The Steeldogs are without a game on Saturday before they head to Shropshire to take on leaders Telford Tigers, who they lost 3-0 to on home ice last Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Ripley opened the Steeldogs account in the 12th minute, the first of three goals in six first period with Jason Hewitt making it 2-0 at 13.53 and Graham getting his first of the night at 17.25.

Leeds Knights forward Brandon Whistle, right, will ice with Sheffield Steelers this weekend, according to Knights interim head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Dean Woolley / Steelers Media

Lightning made it a one-goal game again by the end of the second, though, Leigh Jamieson getting them on the board at 29.00 before Liam Stewart struck eight minutes later.

But the hosts gave themselves a bigger cushion just 41 seconds into the third through Graham’s second of the night, again, though, coming back again through Stewart three minutes later. The game and Graham’s hat-trick was sealed on a delayed penalty call at 51.43 before Jack Brammer made it 6-3 48 seconds later.

Russ Cowley fired a power play strike with 33 seconds remaining, but the Steeldogs were already safe by then,

Brandon Whistle is set to remain with Sheffield Steelers for a second straight weekend as Leeds Knights continue their NIHL National campaign at home against bottom club Raiders.

Whistle remains on the same two-way deal between the two clubs that he signed shortly before the start of the 2021-22 season, but it’s clear the emphasis has shifted over who now has first call on him.

Prior to last weekend, whenever the two teams had games on the same night, Whistle – who scored in the Steelers’ 6-3 win at Glasgow Clan last Sunday – was an automatic pick for the Knights.

The situation now seems to have been reversed, although neither club has confirmed any change in the agreement.

On Friday night, Leeds interim head coach Ryan Aldridge said Whistle would be with the Steelers this weekend, while Cole Shudra - another on a two-way deal between the clubs - will ice with the Knights for both the home game against Raiders IHC and the Sunday evening encounter at Peterborough Phantoms.

Forward Harry Gulliver is expected to play both games with Leeds, while interim head coach Aldridge said he hoped the winger would be joined by Manchester Storm team-mates Ben Solder and Finlay Ulrick for the trip to Peterborough.

The Storm play at Steelers tonight but don’t have a game 24 hours later.

Defenceman and club captain Sam Zajac remains unavailable due to ongoing work commitments. It’s not known when the 32-year-old is expected to be free to rejoin his Knights’ team-mates.