Grand National: Noble Yeats gives Sam Waley-Cohen fairytale finale

The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’ charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Sent off at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yeats to strike in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece – but he ran a magnificent race as he fended off the 15-2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success.

Coming to the last they were the only pair in contention and under a strong drive, Noble Yeats kept finding more to prevail in the colours of Waley-Cohen’s father, Robert.

GRAND NATIONAL: Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen on their way to winning the Randox Grand National. Picture: PA Wire.

Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) in fourth.

Talking to ITV Racing, Waley-Cohen said: “It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.

“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”

“It’s a fairytale, a fantasy. There’s a lot of love and gratefulness,” Waley-Cohen continued.

GOING OUT ON A HIGH: Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen kisses the trophy after winning the Randox Grand National. Picture: PA Wire.

“It’s getting on the right horses and getting the luck.