Haydock Park’s heavy going expected to bring out the best in Dan Skelton’s Grand National hopeful Blaklion

This was Blaklion winning the 2017 Becher Chase at Aintree under Gavin Sheehan for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Now 13, and appearing to be better than ever at Dan Skelton’s yard, the veteran is due to continue his build-up to this year’s Aintree race by lining up in today’s William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock Park.

Heavy going is also expected to bring out the best in Blaklion provided that the Merseyside track passes an 8am inspection today, called after Storm Eunice caused weather havoc across the country.

It is now six years to the month since Blaklion won Wetherby’s Towton Novices Chase, beating Brian Ellison’s classy Definitly Red, before landing the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival under Ryan Hatch who has long since retired from racing due to injury.

Blaklion and the now retieed Ryan Hatch winning the 2016 RSA Chase at Cheltenham.

Blaklion remained an admirably consistent performer for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, even winning a Becher Chase at Aintree over the National fences, before being purchased by Darren Yates, a gambler who made his fortune when Frankie Dettori completed his ‘magnificant seven’ at Ascot in 1996.

That saw Blaklion transferred to the North Yorkshire stables of Phil Kirby in February 2019 before an injury curtailed plans to run in that year’s National.

And then the horse, without ever running for Kirby, was switched to the Skelton’s stables. Sixth in last season’s National, he won a veterans’ chase at Haydock at the start of December before recording a resounding win in The Last Fling Chase at the track on December 30.

“We got to the National as number 40 and he ran a blinder to finish sixth.

“If it wasn’t for Rachael Blackmore I’d think he’d have got a bit more credit as he was the first British runner home and he was a 12 year old!” said Yates yesterday.

“After the National, I said to Dan [Skelton] that if he’s still got the enthusiasm there’s no way he won’t be a better horse this season. We had a really good summer and to do what he’s done in the last two Haydock runs is pretty incredible really.”