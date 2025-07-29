Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Treasury wants to move all online betting duties into one single rate, so casino games, slots and sports would all be taxed at the same level.

This would increase the levy on racing bets, from 15 per cent to at least 21 per cent.

The industry believes this is unfair as horse racing contributes huge amounts to towns and cities across the UK, compared with computer-based games.

Now research from Development Economics, commissioned by the British Horseracing Authority, has estimated that Yorkshire would suffer a £37m economic hit, with 342 jobs - from trainers to stable staff - at risk.

Yorkshire has nine major racecourses, including Doncaster, York and Beverley.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It contributes almost £300m a year to the county’s economy and directly employs more than 3,500 full-time jobs.

Brant Dunshea, CEO at BHA, said: “This latest tax bombshell from the Government, if followed through, poses one of the gravest risks to horseracing the sport has ever seen.

“The horseracing industry is already in a precarious financial position, and the latest research provides a much more catastrophic forecast than we first thought.

“We’re talking thousands of jobs at risk across the supply chain, severely impacted towns and communities, and the irreversible decline of the country’s second most popular sport.”

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson recently told the Commons: “In Doncaster, we are incredibly proud of our historic racecourse, which is home to the iconic St Leger festival.

Doncaster races. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“As someone who has attended the racecourse for a number of events throughout my life, I can say that it is part of our local community and brings thousands of jobs.

“Will the Minister confirm that he will continue dialogue with the horseracing industry, noting that it brings 85,000 jobs to the country nationally and is the second largest spectator sport in the country, and identifying that this is very different from online casinos and games of chance?”

James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary, responded: “I and my officials are working closely with the horseracing sector to identify any unintended consequences and possible mitigations.

“We intend to continue those conversations with the industry, and we welcome further engagement.”

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, attended the St Leger festival with his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, in Doncaster last year, who has family connections to the city.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said she had “significant concerns over these proposals”.

“Bringing the tax on online betting on racing in line with betting on casino, and other similar games will have a direct and hugely negative impact on the revenues into our sport,” she explained.