One of the rising stars of Great Britain’s men’s basketball team has spoken of his disappointment at the cancellation of forthcoming fixtures and implored the sport’s decision-makers to do all they can to salvage next month’s marquee home game with Lithuania.

Global governing body FIBA last week threw the book at the British Basketball Federation over its dispute with Super League Basketball, temporarily suspending the governing body’s authority to licence or recognize national men's competitions and to field a men's national team in FIBA senior competitions, pending resolution of the current governance issues.

The BBF later confirmed that their two FIBA World Cup qualifiers at home to Lithuania and away in Iceland at the end of November, have been cancelled.

Now, Quinn Ellis - a homegrown product of the Sheffield Sharks academy, who plays in Italy and played a starring role in helping GB qualify for this past summer’s EuroBasket tournament - is urging the BBF to get its house in order and get the games on.

Plea: Sheffield's Quinn Ellis enjoyed a breakout year for Great Britain but that is now in danger of stalling after FIBA ruling.

He revealed that messages have gone around the squad saying there is a chance the fixtures could somehow be saved, and if so, he and his team-mates are desperate not to waste the momentum the men’s team has steadily been building.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent. If we forfeit these two games it makes it a tough task to qualify for the World Cup,” said Ellis, 22, who stole the show in a victory over Greece last February that effectively sealed GB’s place at EuroBasket, which he missed due to injury.

“Looking back to EuroBasket qualifying, we did a great job, made history and qualified for EuroBasket with effectively two games to go.

“Then the guys won their first game at EuroBasket in 10 years. Speaking to a lot of the guys the first five games didn’t go the way they wanted it to go, but I feel like the guys were really motivated to come back and start a new qualifying campaign.

Quinn Ellis has produced some eye-catching performances for the Great Britain men's team in the past year.

“We’ve got a good thing building.

“Lithuania would have been a big event, they have a lot of fans who follow them everywhere so it would have been a great thing for British basketball as well.

“To miss out on that… And then Iceland is a very winnable game and could have started us off in a great position.

“Not being able to play those games is not great at all.”

Ellis comes from good basketball stock. He is the grandson of Betty Codona, the founder of Sheffield Hatters and matriarch of women’s basketball in this country, and the son of Vanessa Ellis, head coach of the Hatters and a long-time assistant coach of Great Britain women.

He went through the Sharks academy all the way from age eight to 16 before opting to move to Italy where he has spent the past five years honing his game. In the summer he moved to Olimpia Milano who play in the Italian Serie A and EuroLeague, the highest European club competition. In 2024 he declared himself eligible for the NBA draft and played for Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League.

Ellis made his GB senior debut in 2022 and produced a number of breakout performances over the last year.

Speaking up on this topic is a brave move but one he felt compelled to do.

On his reaction to the news that FIBA had banned GB men’s from competing, he said: “More disappointed than anything.

“But we have no control over anything that goes on. I guess at the same time looking at the bigger picture, not as a player but as someone who is wanting the British game to grow, it might be a good thing in terms of getting the British system right and getting people like FIBA to help the British federation to sort this thing out. As a federation, this can’t really be happening.

“Speaking as a player, it sucks to be honest. You want to play as many games as you can.

“Playing for the national team is a unique experience compared to any club basketball.

“They’re really short windows, you come in with the guys, no matter what’s going on at your club - good or bad - it doesn’t matter because you’re now a guy representing your nation and that brings a lot of pride. So it sucks to, as of now, not be able to play these two games.”

The BBF has been contacted for comment.