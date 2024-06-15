Joe Litchfield reveals how Duncan Scott helped send him to Paris Olympics

It was on the advice of one of his rivals that Joe Litchfield made an 11th hour switch to his programme for the British Championships and ended up qualifying for his second Olympics.

The 25-year-old from Pontefract was eyeing the 200m individual medley when Duncan Scott - the silver medallist in that discipline in Tokyo - advised Litchfield to try the 100m butterfly at the Olympic trials in London in April.

“I don’t think he was trying to eliminate the competition,” laughs Litchfield, “not a chance, but after I’d swum it at a meet in Edinburgh three weeks earlier, he came up to me and said ‘you should give that a go at trials’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 100m fly clashed with the 200m IM but there’s not just Duncan in that race but Tom Dean as well, so I’d have to do something pretty special to even get a sniff at qualification. So with my coach we decided let’s have a go at the 100m fly and it’s worked out pretty well.”

Surprise to everyone: Joe Litchfield of Loughborough PC reacts after winning the Men's 100m Butterfly final during day four of the British Swimming Championships 2024 to book his place at the Olympics (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It certainly did as Litchfield touched the wall first at the British Championships.

“Winning the 100m butterfly was a complete shock to me and the whole British team,” admits Litchfield. “I only entered it as a hail mary, and then ended up going really well.

“I got told when I was getting my medal ‘you’re going to the Olympics’ so it was pretty surreal. That pressure gets taken off your shoulders and suddenly you know everything you’ve been working towards all season has been worth it and it’s only going to get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Joe, who learned to swim first at Askern Spa, then Doncaster Dartes, City of Sheffield and now at Loughborough, joins older brother and 400m individual medley world championship silver medallist Max at an Olympics for a second time.

Joe Litchfield swimming at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“It’s great having Max there,” says Litchfield. “Him qualifying a couple of days before me at the trials was a kick up the backside for me to get myself on the team.

“For two brothers to both be good at a sport is something special.”

Joe has learned lessons from an indifferent first Olympic experience that should serve him well in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ended up doing a lot of prep for an event I didn’t end up racing and it messed up my prep for the 200m IM,” he recalls. “I’d also invested in a lot of other meets and I got to the Olympics and I was drained.

“Maybe it was nerves and inexperience, but we just got a little bit of something wrong.