JORDAN GRIFFIN returns to Leeds Knights for the 2025-26 season looking to build on what he regards as his best year yet for the team.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old defenceman has agreed terms to a fifth season with the recently-crowned NIHL National Cup champions, the club announced last night.

He is one of just five remaining original Knights players still with the club going back to their inaugural 2021-22 NIHL National campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While his first three years with the club were hindered to varying degrees by injury, the current season has seen assistant captain Griffin blossom, being an ever-present in league and cup.

Having posted three goals and 10 assists in his 49 games so far, the former Bradford Bulldogs’ junior is also on course to enjoy his best season in terms of points production.

And this season has also seen him develop an excellent defensive pairing with Bailey Perre, rekindling a partnership which first showed signs of promise in the latter stages of the 2022-23 league and play-off winning campaign.

“It’s been another good year for the team and, for me, I feel it has been my best year so far since first coming in,” said Griffin after agreeing to stay with the Knights for the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve managed to stay away from injuries for the most part, unlike previous seasons, and I’ve not missed a game and I definitely feel like I’ve had a better season as a result.

BACK FOR MORE: Defenceman Jordan Griffin (right) has been an ever-present for Leeds Knights this season and will be back for a fifth year in 2025-26. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“That’s helped me develop some consistency in my game. I think Ryan knows I can be relied on back there. We’ve had some chats throughout this season and I feel like I’ve had a better year and back to where I want to be. It’s good to be playing consistently well again.”

Head coach Ryan Aldridge said it was an easy decision for both club and player.

“He’s definitely one of the more mature players on the team,” said Aldridge. “He’s team tough, he sticks up for his team-mates and he’s a quiet leader, he goes about his business in his own way. He’s a great lad.

“I wanted him back, he wanted to come back. It was an easy decision for everybody.