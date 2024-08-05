HUDDERSFIELD’S Lois Toulson feels that the Paris Olympics has reignited her love for diving.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old’s bronze medal in the 10m synchro with Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix meant that her Games were a success before she took to the platform for the individual event.

Having qualified from the heats in eighth place, Toulson dropped her third dive in the semi-final which saw her finish 13th and miss out on the final by a single place.

“I’m a bit disappointed with the result,” said Toulson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IN A SPIN: Huddersfield's Lois Toulson competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary Picture: AP/Lee Jin-man

“It was only one dive that has put me out of the final, which is annoying.

“I've still enjoyed this Olympics, and I've still got that medal in synchro. As much as it's frustrating, I'm not too upset."

With Toulson to the fore, Team GB’s diving squad had broken records before the individual events even got underway.

They won four medals in each of the four synchro events to rack up a historic medal tally, while Spendolini-Sirieix will look to add to that collection in the individual after qualifying for the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s looking great,” said Toulson. “We’re a really tight team, really close and that has helped with that momentum to push for the best performances we can.”

A number of Toulson’s family members made the trip from Yorkshire to watch her compete, with boyfriend Jack Laugher also winning a bronze medal with Anthony Harding in the men’s 3m.

“I didn’t really enjoy the experience in Tokyo to be honest,” said Toulson.

“To come here, have family and a big crowd, I’m really happy with my experience. Sometimes it’s not even just the results and the medals, if you’re enjoying it, normally that means my diving is going better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really soaked it all in and enjoyed the atmosphere here.”

Two European holidays are next on the agenda for Toulson and an extended break from training.

“I’m going to have a good couple of months off diving to hopefully feel ready and excited to get back in in the New Year,” said Toulson.