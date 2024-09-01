Paralympics 2024: Hannah Cockroft in class of her own in Paris with 100m gold
Halifax’s Cockroft was a class above her rivals and delivered Great Britain’s first athletics gold of the Paris Games in a time of 16.8 seconds.
Compatriot Kare Adenegan claimed silver at Stade de France, finishing in 17.99 secs.
China’s Hanyu Lan took bronze in 18.45 secs, while Britain’s Fabienne Andre was fifth in 18.86 secs.
Cockroft, who made her debut at London 2012, is unbeaten at the Paralympics and confidently declared herself the person to beat before travelling to France.
The 16-time world champion once again delivered in devastating fashion to move within three golds of Britain’s greatest wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson.
Earlier, Lauren Rowles made history as GB celebrated its greatest day of Paralympic rowing by grabbing three golds and a silver.
Benjamin Pritchard took PR1 single sculls glory before Rowles became the sport’s first female triple champion with victory alongside Gregg Stevenson in the PR2 mixed doubles. Erin Kennedy steered home the PR2 mixed coxed four team of Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien and Ed Fuller, before Sam Murray and Annie Caddick were second in the PR3 mixed double sculls.