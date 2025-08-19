Racing strike: Yorkshire racecourses predicted to be heavily hit by tax changes
The Treasury wants to move all online betting duties into one single rate, so casino games, slots and sports would all be taxed at the same level.
This would increase the levy on racing bets, from 15 per cent to at least 21 per cent.
The industry believes this is unfair as horse racing contributes huge amounts to towns and cities across the UK, compared with computer-based games.
Research from Development Economics, commissioned by the British Horseracing Authority, has estimated that Yorkshire would suffer a £37m economic hit, with 344 jobs - from trainers to stable staff - at risk.
It has found that eight of Yorkshire’s nine major racecourses will be impacted, including Doncaster, York and Pontefract.
Yorkshire and the Humber will be one of the regions to feel the biggest impact, with the industry contributing almost £300m a year to the county’s economy.
Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson has written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, urging her to reassess the proposed tax changes.
She told The Yorkshire Post: “In Doncaster, we are incredibly proud of our historic racecourse, which is home to the iconic St Leger Festival.
“The BHA figures show how incredibly important the industry is to the region.
“For these reasons, I have spoken in Parliament a number of times since I was elected last year to ask that the Treasury continues to discuss the proposed changes to betting taxation with the horse racing industry.
“Horse racing is the second largest spectator sport in the country and betting on it is very different to that of online casinos and games of chance.”
Jon Mullin, chief executive at Pontefract Racecourse, added: “We have been clear from the outset that the Government’s proposed plans to harmonise online gambling tax will significantly damage British horseracing and, as a result, our racecourse.
“We are scheduled to host 16 fixtures this year with 17 in 2026, in addition to numerous community-based events, all of which are vital to the local economy.
“The racecourse is so much more than this though, and any action which inhibits our sport and place in the community will be sorely felt by those who rely on it for employment or enjoyment.”
This comes as racecourses are set to stage an unprecedented one-day strike on September 10 to protest against the tax changes.
The four scheduled fixtures at Carlisle, Uttoxeter, Lingfield and Kempton will not take place after agreements between the owners of the courses and the BHA, making it the first time the sport has voluntarily refused to race in modern history.
Brant Dunshea, chief executive at the BHA, said: “We have decided to take the unprecedented decision to cancel our planned racing fixtures on September 10 to highlight to Government the serious consequences of the Treasury’s tax proposals which threaten the very future of our sport.
“British racing is already in a precarious financial position and research has shown that a tax rise on racing could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country.”
A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are consulting on bringing the treatment of online betting in line with other forms of online gambling to cut down bureaucracy – it is not about increasing or decreasing rates, and we welcome views from all stakeholders including businesses, trade bodies, the third sector and individuals.”