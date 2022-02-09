Red Bull Racing unveils RB18 Formula 1 car and it is a thing of absolute beauty and Christian Horner and Max Verstappen can't wait to go racing again

Formula 1 drivers' championship holders Red Bull have unveiled its RB18 car ahead of next season to wide acclaim. Getty Images.

Hosted from the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, it represents a key moment ahead of this coming Formula 1 season. But what do you think of the car?

Max Verstappen said: “I’m feeling recharged and ready to get driving again, I feel good and it’s important that you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically, particularly when things are changing with the shakeup in regulations. In terms of the car, we don’t know what to fully expect so I’m excited to see how the car behaves on the track for the first time."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, said: “With the new regulation changes this year, the whole philosophy has altered, which means every single component is different to last year’s car. It’s a clean sheet of paper for every single team."

The distinctive yellow nose cone of the Oracle Red Bull RB18 will strike fear into any Formula One driver as he catches sight of it in his rear view mirror. Getty Images.

"By the time we get to the first race, the RB18 won’t look much like it looks today, the evolution will be very quick as we progress through the season. It is a steep learning curve for everyone and it is a contest in development between the first and the last race."

"We believe we have a good car for 2022, the RB18 is coming to life and seeing it today is fantastic. It has been a huge effort from the Team and I am looking forward to seeing it out on the track now. We plan to build on 2021, we have number one on the car this year and now the challenge is it keep it and defend that title with Max."

"The excitement and hard work of 2021 really galvanised the Team and it means we go into 2022 in great shape for the season ahead.”