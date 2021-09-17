Rhea Dixon commits immediate future to Leeds Rhinos’ Netball revolution

Rhea Dixon of Leeds Rhinos in action during the match between Leeds Rhinos and Wasps on day four of round 14 of the Vitality Netball Superleague at Copper Box Arena on May 03, 2021 in London, England. (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Dixon, who was part of the inaugural Rhinos Netball squad who finished fourth in the competition last year, has agreed a new one year deal with the Yorkshire club. Dixon was an ever present for the squad this year and was one of the team’s top performers; scoring 194 goals and earning selection for the Vitality Roses squad, with whom she is touring New Zealand at present.

“I am so excited to have signed with the club again and to continue what we started last year and hopefully we will be able to build on that top-four finish,” said Dixon.

“One of the big influencing factors in signing a new deal was definitely the girls around me, they are a special group and also being part of the Rhinos club was important as it’s just awesome to be part of that pride of Leeds and Yorkshire and hopefully we are doing the county proud.

Rhea Dixon has signed for Leeds Rhinos for 2022. (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

“The full-time aspect is really what I needed to be emersed in when I moved to the club and the individual coaching really helped me realise what my strengths were and how I am best to use them for the good of the team.

“Keeping the culture we created last year will be key for us as it was so pivotal to our success, so we will definitely be looking to build on that and whoever steps into the head coach’s role will be pleased to be picking up where we left off.”