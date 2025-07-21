Rodney Glasgow Jnr commits future to Sheffield Sharks despite SLB-BBF civil war

Rodney Glasgow Jnr says his contentment at life in Sheffield far outweighed any concerns he might have over the future of the professional game in Britain as he committed to the Sharks for another year.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old club captain has signed for a fifth season for a team he helped win the Super League Basketball Cup last term.

The future of the sport is currently up in the air with SLB teams planning as normal for the new season in September but with no assurances beyond that due to the governing body, the British Basketball Federation, awarding the licence to run the professional league from the 2026/27 campaign to the American-led GBB League. SLB has lodged legal proceedings against the governing body, and its clubs continue to refuse to enter dialogue with the GBB League about joining that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has cast a shadow over the sport, but Glasgow - the Brooklyn-born point guard who has built his home in Sheffield - put loyalty and faith at the centre of his decision-making.

Rodney Glasgow Jnr has signed a new deal to stay with Sheffield Sharks for the 2025/26 season.

“It played a factor, because a) you want to play and b) it’s been going on for a while,” he admitted.

“So you do have a bit of scepticism, but at the end of the day, when you’re happy somewhere and they want you, then you’ve got to think at some point it’s going to get resolved, at some point we will be playing basketball.

“No one wants to have a lost season, we all want it resolved, so you’ve got to have faith and positivity that it’s going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anything does change, then okay, we have to pivot but that’s not where my mind is right now.”

Glasgow’s playing time was reduced in the 2024/25 season but beyond the 4.4 points per game and 1.2 assists, he was a motivating source when he stepped off the bench, often contributing key points with his trademark floated two-pointers.

He had other offers, but when it came to making up his mind, staying in Sheffield was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to take some time after the season. There was a lot going on,” said Glasgow, who chose not to go with the Sharks to America for the TBT to be by his partner’s side for the birth of their first child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were other teams involved, so I wanted to see first, but home is home, it’s always good to get reassurances from what I consider to be family that they want you to stay. I felt that was important.

“We’ve been building since I got here, so you want to keep the culture building, keep the continuity, keep what we have with the arena the last couple of years.

“Being captain for all this time, leading the guys, there’s a lot that comes with that job and I just wanted to make sure after everything that I can still get my mind right and get ready for next season. I want to continue to do that here and I’m ready to get to work.

“Once I thought about it, it was a no-brainer.”

Sharks are expected to announce more players for next season’s roster in the coming days.