Rotherham Titans and Sheffield RUFC make promising starts but Leeds Tykes find step up tough

Rotherham Titans made a winning start to the new National One season with an emphatic 43-28 victory over hosts Sale.

The Yorkshire outfit romped into a 29-0 lead before their hosts could get off the mark shortly before half time, and they continued to dominate after the break.

Hooker Morgan Veness claimed the first try of the season for Rotherham after just four minutes, and right winger Jackson Barling added another two minutes later and centre Lloyd Hayes added the conversion.

Scrum-half Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier was next to score on 18 minutes, Hayes converting for a 19-0 lead, and on 26 minutes centre Mitchell Lacey crashed over, Hayes making it 26-0 with the extras before a later penalty put them 29-0 in control.

On target: Lloyd Hayes, right, converted five of six tries as Rotherham Titans began the National One season with a win. (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

A converted try either side of half time brough Sale back into it at 29-14, and a third caused some worries among the Rotherham faithful at 29-21.

However, the Titans’ full-back Isaac Shaw eased the pressure with another try with ten minutes left, and wing forward John Okafor rounded off the win two minutes later, Hayes converting both.

There was no dream start to life back in National One for Leeds Tykes who lost out 45-12 at home against Plymouth Albion.

They were 28-0 down before the Tykes got off the mark with second row Lucas Walsh scoring, but then found themselves 45-5 behind before their second try was claimed by sub Will Yates.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last year, Sheffield hit the ground running with a 48-26 victory over Otley at Abbeydale Park in National Two North.

Full-back Christian Hooper scored a hat-trick in their win, while other tries came from scrum-half Elliot Fisher (2) who also kicked four conversions.

Centre William Smith and wing forward Rob Fawdrey also touched down.

Otley had to be content with a four-try bonus with tries from full-back Ben Dinsdale, winger Ben Raubitschek, Scott Irvine and sun Chris Jackson.

Hull Ionians ground out a 22-22 draw at Fylde with their tries coming from James Sanderson and George Hotchen. A penalty try with 13 minutes left put them narrowly ahead, before a late penalty from the Lancashire side ensured a draw.

Wharfedale lost 50-19 at Tynedale, despite tries from centre Oli Cicognini, sub Robbie Collinson and flanker Alfie Weston.

Sheffield Tigers also lost on the road, 46-26 at Macclesfield. They had to be content with a four-try bonus after scores from second row Dominic Santamaria (2), winger Miles Dodsworth and centre Barney Goatley.

Hull were beaten 22-18 at home by Rossendale. Second row Michael Jobling scored both of Hull’s tries, with Reece Dean kicking eight points.

Ilkley were 54-31 winners over York as they made a cracking start to the season in Regional One North East, while Harrogate also won at home, beating Middlesbrough 35-26. Driffield were 41-5 winners over Sandal, while Heath won 35-18 at Kendal.

But it wasn’t all good news for Yorkshire sides, with Cleckheaton losing out 40-20 to Penrith.

Pocklington made a great start in Regional Two North East with a 41-5 win at Moortown, while Old Brodleians also won on the road, beating hosts Doncaster Phoenix 35-7.