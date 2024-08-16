Sheffield Sharks add fifth new face in University of Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell

Sheffield Sharks have introduced a fifth new face to their roster for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season and second who will be making his professional debut with the club.

American forward Makhi Mitchell joins on a one-year-deal, the 24-year-old 6ft 10in forward from Maryland like Jacob Groves, who has already been announced, set to take his first steps in professional basketball with the Sharks.

Along with shooting guard Drake Jeffries from America and British veterans Mike Ochereobia and Jamell Anderson, Sharks have now brought in five new faces as head coach Atiba Lyons continues his recruitment drive this year in which ‘shaking-up’ an established roster is the mantra.

So far only Jordan Ratinho, Prentiss Nixon and captain Rodney Glasgow have been confirmed as returning, with Bennett Koch also expected to be re-signing for the new season, which is due to get underway towards the end of September.

Makhi Mitchell playing for the University of Arkansas, is joining Sheffield Sharks.

Two more signings are understood to be getting announced by the middle of next week with the Sharks reporting for pre-season training on Monday August 26.

Mitchell averaged 8.6 points per game and 4.6 rebounds while playing Division 1 NCAA basketball with the University of Arkansas.

Mitchell said: “I’m thrilled to have signed in Sheffield for my first season in professional basketball.

“I had a great conversation with the coaching staff and it made me very excited to sign with the Sharks. I really like their vision and our aims align so I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve heard the fans in Sheffield really get behind the team so I can’t wait to experience that.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons, who has lost RJ Eytle-Rock to Cheshire Phoenix and saw homegrown product Nate Montgomery retire, said: “Makhi is a powerful big man with great athleticism.

"I’m really excited to have a player of his calibre on the roster and believe he will make a big impact for us this season. I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching him play.”