MARK SIMPSON said the promise of playing in the Champions Hockey League against Europe’s best was a key factor in his decision to return for a second season with Sheffield Steelers.

Not that the influential 29-year-old centre would have needed any more reasons to head back to South Yorkshire given how well his first campaign went, the Steelers securing a memorable Elite League treble of league, cup and play-off titles.

The Rothesay-born forward endeared himself to his team-mates, coaches and fans with a string of consistent performances in only his third season as a pro, eventually posting 41 points - including 17 goals - in 61 appearances.

The Steelers' regular season success - their first since 2015-16 - was enough to earn them a return to the CHL for the first time since then.

The Steelers’ regular season success - their first since 2015-16 - was enough to earn them a return to the CHL for the first time since then.

KEY MAN: Mark Simpson was a vital ingredient in Sheffield Steelers' treble-winning Elite League campaign. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Earlier this week, they learned what their schedule would be, having been drawn in a group containing teams from Sweden, Czechia and Switzerland.

They open their campaign on the road on September 5 against Switzerland’s HC Fribourg-Gottéron before visiting Sweden’s Växjö Lakers two nights later.

​Their first home game comes on September 13 against Sparta Prague, with last season's CHL runners-up​​​​​​, Sweden’s Skellefteå AIK, visiting the Utilita Arena two nights later.

They then finish off by travelling to ​ZSC Lions Zurich on October 8 before hosting Dynamo Pardubice a week later.

NO BRAINER: The promise of Champions League Hockey was just one reason why Mark Simpson has committed to a second season with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

It’s expected to be a tough ask for the Steelers, given the superiority of many of Europe’s leagues copmpared to the EIHL, but Simpson - who split the 2022-23 season between Finland’s KalPa and Italy’s Asiago in the IceHL - is confident they will be able to hold their own

“Being able to play in the Champions league is such a great opportunity for myself and the rest of the team - just to see where we stand with the top teams around Europe,” said Simpson.

“It was a no-brainer coming back for me anyway, given the success we had last year, but the Champions league was a big factor in my decision.

“You are talking about the best teams in each of those leagues, but I think we can fare well – I don’t think there’s any reason why we can’t compete with some of these teams.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox is glad to have Mark Simpson back for a second season. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I don’t think there was ever going to be any kind of easy draw and we know it’s going to be a battle every night – but we are excited about the opportunity to prove ourselves at this level.”

Fox was never short of praise for Simpson throughout the 2023-24 campaign and is not surprisingly delighted to have him back for another year.

"Mark is a guy that can play up and down our line-up and can create match-up issues against other teams’ top lines,” said Fox.

