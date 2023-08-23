AARON FOX completed his summer rebuilding project at Sheffield Steelers by declaring final signing Josh Nicholls as a player who offers the ‘complete’ package.

The 31-year-old Canadian – a seventh round NHL Draft pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2010 – makes the switch to the Elite League having spent the best part of the last six years or so in the highly-regarded KHL, most recently with Kunlun Red Star.

But he has impressed elsewhere in Europe too, most notably in two spells with Norway’s Storhamar, who he won a Championship with in 2018.

The points haven’t flowed so freely in the KHL, but Steelers’ coach Fox believes Nicholls’ contrasting experiences of hockey outside North America, give him an advantage at both ends of the ice.

NEW FACE: Josh Nicholls, pictured during his second stint with Norway's Storhamar. Picture courtesy of Storhamar IHC.

“Josh is a big forward, who skates very well for a bigger guy and plays a very complete game,” said Fox.

“He has been close to a point per game player in any league other than the KHL where he has spent the last couple years as a solid bottom-six player for them.”

Having recently got married, Nicholls was looking for a fresh start and admits to being impressed by the potential of the Steelers – a team desperate for success having not won the EIHL regular season crown since 2016.

“I want to help contribute to a winning organisation,” said Nicholls. “After my time in Russia I wanted to come to a side wanting to win.