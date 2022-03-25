So much so that, almost three years after first agreeing to become head coach at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, the 45-year-old American has decided – along with assistant Carter Beston-Will – to stick around for another three.

Earlier this week, Steelers’ owner Tony Smith announced a new seven-year deal to continue playing at the Arena, offering home ice security for the team and their fans.

By ensuring his working relationship with Fox is also maintained, he has secured an equally important part of the jigsaw that goes into making the Steelers successful on and off the ice.

DREAM TEAM: Sheffield Steelers owner Tony Smith, centre, with Carter Beston-Will, left and head coach Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

It may well be that Fox starts his third full season in charge with yet another piece of silverware under his belt, adding to the Challenge Cup his team won during the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 campaign.

Going into this weekend, the Steelers sit four points adrift of leaders Belfast Giants but, with a game in hand and three games still to come against their Northern Ireland rivals, are still very much in the race to secure a first Elite League regular season title since 2016.

On and off the ice, Fox and his family has fallen for Sheffield and it’s fair to say negotiations were not too hard to conclude when it came to him remaining at the helm.

“It was a deal that we kind of discussed in the last month or so,” said Fox.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox Picture: Dean Woolley.

“For me, it’s great just having that bit of security for a few years for the family, who are very happy here – my kids are integrated into the school and it’s good for them to know that they are in a place where they can settle down

“From a professional side, I feel like I have a great relationship with Tony and he gives me the tools that allow us to be competitive and compete for trophies which was very important.

“It’s a great organisation, in a great arena with great fans – I can’t complain about any of the hockey operations side of things, that’s for sure.”

Fox believes news of him being in place for at least three more years will help when it comes to recruitment next season, with conversations having already being had with a number of the current Steelers’ roster.

KEY INGREDIENT: Carter Beston-Will - pictured on the bench during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Panthers - is styaing at the club until 2025. Picture courtesy of Scott Antcliffe.

“Maybe you find a way to sign a guy to a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal because both parties know they are both going to be here for a while,” he added.

“I’m starting to have some conversations with some guys – we want to make sure we have a good core group of guys back.”

For Smith, there was never any doubt about him wanting to continue working with Fox.