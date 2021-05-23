Sheffield Steelers mourn passing of defenceman Marek Troncinsky

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox said he and the club were ‘devastated’ after hearing of the passing of defenceman Marek Troncinsky.

By Phil Harrison
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:22 am
Marek Troncinsky, left, pictured celebrating Sheffield Steelers' Challenge Cup win with team-mate Tanner Eberle. Picture: Dave Williams.

The 32-year-old played the majority of the 2019-20 Elite League season for the Steelers and had only last week agreed to return for the 2021-22 campaign. Troncinsky died in his homeland of the Czech Republic and leaves a wife and young daughter.

In 43 games for the Steelers, Troncinsky scored 12 goals and 42 points but with the 2010-21 EIHL season having been cancelled due to the pandemic, Troncinsky played the campaign with Gyergyoi in Romania.

“Marek was such a pleasure to have with us last year,” said Fox. “He had a light-hearted character and seemed to always be smiling and joking around with the guys.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“From the hockey side he could do it all – a big heavy defenceman who skated so well and could play in all situations. I was absolutely devastated to hear the news and my thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family, and all his friends.

“This is a very sad day and the hockey world has lost a really good one.”