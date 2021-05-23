Sheffield Steelers mourn passing of defenceman Marek Troncinsky

The 32-year-old played the majority of the 2019-20 Elite League season for the Steelers and had only last week agreed to return for the 2021-22 campaign. Troncinsky died in his homeland of the Czech Republic and leaves a wife and young daughter.
In 43 games for the Steelers, Troncinsky scored 12 goals and 42 points but with the 2010-21 EIHL season having been cancelled due to the pandemic, Troncinsky played the campaign with Gyergyoi in Romania.
“Marek was such a pleasure to have with us last year,” said Fox. “He had a light-hearted character and seemed to always be smiling and joking around with the guys.
“From the hockey side he could do it all – a big heavy defenceman who skated so well and could play in all situations. I was absolutely devastated to hear the news and my thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family, and all his friends.
“This is a very sad day and the hockey world has lost a really good one.”