Sheffield Steelers: No stopping Robert Dowd after breaking Elite League point-scoring record
The Sheffield Steelers’ forward scored a goal in his team’s 6-3 win over Glasgow Clan on Saturday night, taking him to 740 points, evenly split between goals and assists and surpassing the previous total posted by former GB international, Colin Shields.
Dowd played alongside Shields for a number of years for the national team, as well as David Clarke, the former Nottingham Panthers’ forward who is now third on the all-time list.
It was anticipated that Dowd would break Shields’ record the previous weekend, having drawn level with him thanks to an assist in the 4-2 defeat at Coventry Blaze.
But he had to wait another week to pass the milestone, Dowd admitting he felt a sense of relief.
“I’m glad it is done now and I can just concentrate on the hockey,” said the 36-year-old forward.
“Obviously, to be up there in the conversation with some of those fantastic players, like Colin Shields and David Clarke – just to be up there around those numbers is a bit surreal for me to be honest.
“I kind of grew up watching them play and then played alongside those guys, they are absolutely fantastic players and fantastic human beings.
“Fingers crossed there’s still a bit of life in the old dog. I want to keep playing and keep contributing to the team and helping the guys.”
Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox said Dowd was fully deserving of the accolades that came his way on Saturday night, having been impressed with him since he first took over behind the bench back in the Spring of 2019.
“From my first moments here with Dowdy, he’s led from the front from day one for me,” said Fox. “His compete level on game nights especially, is what sets him apart.
“He just has a fire in him, loves scoring goals, loves competing and takes care of himself away from the rink very, very well - he’s just one of those guys that you pencil into your top six and know that he’s going to give everything he’s got every single night.
“And when you can play that way and you can shoot the puck like he can shoot it, you’re going to start racking up the numbers, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s in the position he is.
“I couldn’t be happier for him – what an amazing accomplishment.”
Dowd’s goal came at the perfect time for the Steelers, who had surrendered a two-goal lead against a dogged Glasgow Clan team looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Brien Diffley and Finlay Ulrick struck within two minutes of each other to give Steelers a 2-0 first period lead before Tyson McLellan halved the deficit just before the halfway mark.
Steven Seigo then levelled with just 50 seconds of the period remaining to ensure there was everything to play for going into the third.
But once Dowd swatted the puck out of mid-air towards the net before following up to back-hand the rebound in off the crossbar, there was only one likely winner.
After the Utilita Arena had paid tribute to its captain for his record-breaking moment, the Steelers then put the game to bed, Brandon Whistle following up Dowd’s 45th-minute strike within two minutes before Kevin Tansey - on the power play - and Mitchell Balmas also got on the scoresheet, their efforts sandwiching a second from Clan’s McLellan at 53.12.