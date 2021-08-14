York expecting first post-pandemic bumper crowds for its showpiece Ebor Festival

Next week's attendance at the Ebor festival could top the 83,000 racegoers who attended the 2019 meeting.

Unlike last year’s Welcome to Yorkshire -sponsored meeting that took place behind closed doors, York is expecting bumper crowds for its four-day flagship fixture which begins on Wednesday.

There’s every possibility, judging by the entries, that the £1m Juddmonte International – the day one highlight – will retain its coveted status as the world’s best Flat race on official ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall, who won York’s Musidora Stakes in May before completing the English and Irish Oaks double, heads the 10 fillies who have been entered in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday.

York chief executive William Derby is gearing up for next week's Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

And the recent relaxation of international travel rules means that the best sprinters from America, France, Ireland and Yorkshire will contest Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, a race that will have added frisson if King’s Lynn represents the Queen.

Last night the Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal, reputed to be the fastest horse in the United States, was due to arrive at the iconic track for nearly a week’s acclimatisation prior to a race that will last less than a minute.

Yet the fact that he will be taking on French heroine Suesa, an electrifying winner at Goodwood for trainer Francois Rohaut and jockey William Buick, as well as a strong Irish and home challenge gives Derby particular pleasure after the most challenging 18 months of his career in racing.

“We’re looking forward to getting going properly again,” said York’s chief executive yesterday in between fielding calls from trainers seeking ground updates and checking contingency plans for catering and staff arrangements due to the so-called ‘pingdemic’.

French sprinter Suesa, pictured winning at Goodwood under William Buick, heads a strong international challenge in next week's Nunthorpe Stakes.

“It’s taken a huge amount of effort by a really dedicated team in what has been such a difficult period for both the sport – and country – over the past 18 months. Now there’s a real sense of excitement and anticipation.”

It appears likely that the festival’s total attendance of 83,000 racegoers in 2019 will be surpassed, making this the most significant meeting in racing – and biggest sporting event in Yorkshire – since crowds were permitted to return to watch live events in unrestricted numbers.

Tickets are available for all enclosures on the first three days, but the stand side is already sold out for next Saturday – Ebor day – for the first time since Europe’s richest Flat handicap was switched to its weekend slot. Spectators will be able to turn up on the day for the Clock Tower enclosure in the centre of the course.

The Sky Bet Ebor will also see York celebrate the contribution that this region’s community heroes have made to the pandemic. From a longlist of 100 entries, 22 notable individuals have been identified who will each enjoy a VIP day at the races next Saturday and be allocated a horse in the big race.

And the lucky person whose horse is first past the post in the Ebor will be the beneficiary of a special £20,000 prize fund – £15,000 will be donated to their chosen charity while they will be given £5,000 to recognise their contribution to the greater good.

Derby is particularly proud about how York led by example during the lockdown by supporting key workers, such as allowing NHS staff working unsocialable shifts to use stable staff accommodation for free, and firmly believes that racing – and sport – is only in a position to return to normal thanks to a collective effort like no other.

Yet it is also been a frustrating time because of Government uncertainty over the lifting of lockdown. Derby anticipated a 40,000 crowd on John Smith’s Cup day in early July. Instead it was limited to just 4,000 people, necessitating a monumental ticket refund operation.

And while last month’s Sky Bet York Stakes meeting had a 30,000-plus crowd, this had challenges of its own because of both the volume of staff needing to self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ and the need to train new recruits to York’s exemplary standards.

However Derby is confident that York’s 2,000-strong team will rise to the challenge next week – and that the racecourse’s commitment to sourcing fresh produce locally will minimise any logistical problems in the hospitality supply chain. As such, he’s relieved that the hard work of so many has been rewarded with some of the best fields in the history of the Ebor festival – and that the focus can finally return to the track and quality of racing on offer.

“It has been a long 18 months, We’ve been gearing up for this for 18 months – large, enthusiastic crowds watching top class international racing.”