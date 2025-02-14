Daryl Powell has warned Wakefield Trinity's rivals that they are gunning for them on the club's return to Super League.

Trinity swept the board during their brief stay in the Championship, suffering just two defeats on their way to a second-tier treble.

With marquee signings Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken leading a bold recruitment drive, Wakefield are bullish about their prospects ahead of Saturday's big kick-off at Leeds Rhinos.

"We're not going to sit back and let teams come at us," said Powell. "We're going to go and attack teams.

"We shown we've got some real skill and ability in the games we've played so far. Our spine is phenomenal, I feel, and can do some special things. We're deep in the spine as well.

"We're going to go and challenge everybody. There will be times where teams might be a little bit too good for us but we're going to go after it."

After taking on Leeds in their opener, Powell's side face Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves to complete a challenging opening month.

A tough pre-season outing at Headingley has left Wakefield in no doubt about what is awaiting them in round one.

Wakefield are in confident mood on their return to Super League. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We played there on Boxing Day," said Powell. "We had a good look at them that day and are looking forward to going up against them again.

"Leeds have got a different mindset defensively. They played Wigan as well and it's easy to see.

"I thought under Rohan (Smith) they were pretty passive defensively but they're pretty aggressive under Brad (Arthur). He's a no-nonsense coach and black and white.

"We know what we're going to be facing. It was great to have a look at them on Boxing Day."

Daryl Powell, centre, pictured at last week's Super League launch. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Trinity were without several first-choice players for the festive fixture and struggled in the first half against a strong Leeds pack.

That has only added to Wakefield's motivation ahead of this weekend's competitive showdown.

"They'll be pretty confident," added Powell. "I thought they bashed us about a bit in that pre-season game.

"Our forwards know they need to step up – I don't need to tell them. Some of the guys watched that game and the rest played in it. They understand what it's going to take to knock Leeds over.

Wakefield have not forgotten their Boxing Day defeat at Headingley. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"We had a lot of players missing that day. They treated it like a Super League game. We didn't that day but will this Saturday. We're looking forward to it."

Wakefield won just four games the last time they were in the top tier after losing their opening 15 fixtures of 2023.

Powell is not putting a limit on Trinity's ambitions at the start of a bright new era for the club.

"We just need to get into the season and really get after it," he said.

"I'm not going to make any bold statements. There's the play-offs to aim for and people saying it'll be a good season if we finish in the top eight.

"I just want to see us get after it, be consistent and be the team we know we can be. We understand there will be challenges but I feel we're in a great place.

"We've got a really good squad. We're perhaps not as deep as we'd want to be but I think we're ready for it.

"If we could get in the play-offs, it would be an unbelievable season – but to stabilise and be in the top eight would be a high-quality season.