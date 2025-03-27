Brad Arthur confident Morgan Gannon will stay at Leeds Rhinos amid NRL interest

Brad Arthur is optimistic that Morgan Gannon will resist interest from the NRL and commit his future to Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos face a fight to retain the talented back-rower amid reports that he has been offered a bumper three-year deal by New Zealand Warriors.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Warriors have identified Gannon as the man to replace Dylan Walker, who recently signed for Parramatta Eels.

However, Arthur has expressed his confidence that Gannon will extend his contract at Leeds beyond the end of this year.

"Bleasy (Ian Blease, sporting director) is in the process of working with his management on extending his deal," said the Rhinos boss.

"What I do know is Morgan loves the club here and appreciates what the club has done for him. All the indications are that he wants to continue to play here.

"At some stage, he might have the aspiration and desire to play in the NRL but I think that might be further down the track.

"It's his choice and his business but I'm pretty comfortable that I know where he's at. I would expect him to be playing for Leeds next year but until it's sorted, the decision has yet to be made."

Morgan Gannon is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Gannon has seen fellow Halifax natives Morgan Smithies and Matty Nicholson make the move to the NRL and join a growing contingent of young British talent.

While he conceded that it is only natural for a young player's head to be turned by interest from Down Under, Arthur believes Super League is the best place for Gannon to continue his development.

"He'd be excited about that kind of interest but he's a pretty level-headed kid and knows that he's still a long way off where he can get to," added Arthur.

"Does he have the potential to eventually play in the NRL? He might do – but I think, at the moment, he's best served to stay here."

Brad Arthur is preparing his team for Friday's trip to Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Gannon has made a successful return this year after missing the entire 2024 season to recover from a series of concussion issues.

The 21-year-old is an ever-present so far in various roles – and will continue to be managed by Arthur.

"He's doing lots of good things," said Arthur.

"We've taken it slow with him and will continue to take it slow with him. He's started a couple of games, had a few games off the bench and we'll keep progressing his minutes.

"He's played a bit on both sides of the field and a bit at six. He gives us that flexibility and it's all part of his development and growth.

"Come the end of the year, I'm sure he'd like to be locking down a starting spot and being an 80-minute player.