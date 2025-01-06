Bradford Bulls move quickly to sign Sheffield Eagles back-rower following Keven Appo sacking

Bradford Bulls have moved quickly to sign Sheffield Eagles back-rower Bayley Liu after parting company with Keven Appo last week.

Scotland international Liu scored 20 tries in 58 games during his three-year spell with the Eagles.

The signing of the 28-year-old helps offset the departure of Appo, who was sacked after being charged with a string of sexual offences.

Liu links up with Bradford at the start of Brian Noble's second tenure as head coach.

"It makes us look a whole lot healthier," said Noble.

"He can play back row and has played a lot in the centre too so he adds that utility value. He will help us with the competition for places we need throughout the season.

"We've had our eye on Bayley for a couple of years but it didn't quite come to fruition. When we were offered the opportunity this time around, we jumped in and have bolstered our squad."

Liu joins former St Helens outside back Waqa Blake and ex-London Broncos half-back James Meadows among the fresh faces at Odsal this season.

Bayley Liu has swapped one Yorkshire club for another. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Noble is optimistic that Liu will be a difference-maker for the Bulls.

"Like everyone in the squad, Bayley will have to fight for his place but what I do know is he has a good offload and terrific feet for a big man," added Noble.

"He is an exciting, big athlete that will add to the hardworking squad we have got, who have improved their fitness measurably, and he will play his part throughout the season to help us be successful."

Sheffield confirmed Liu’s exit in a brief statement this morning.

Keven Appo carries the ball in against Wakefield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Back-rower Bayley Liu has departed the Sheffield Eagles by mutual consent," it read.