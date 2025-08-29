Castleford Tigers boss Chris Chester fuming over team's performance at Leigh Centurions
The end to the 2025 Super League season can’t come soon enough for the Tigers after their latest capitulation saw them hammered 46-6 at Leigh Centurions on Thursday.
The Leopards ran in eight tries at Leigh Sports Village to move level with second-placed Wigan Warriors, while Castleford remain second-bottom with just five wins to their name all season.
Former Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr has been appointed as the long-term replacement to succeed the sacked Danny McGuire, but it is director of rugby Chester who has to oversee the remainder of a dismal year for the club until the Australian arrives from Down Under.
Leigh led 24-0 at half-time after tries from Frankie Halton, Lachlan Lam, Keanan Brand and Josh Charnley. Alec Tuitavake claimed two after the break and Brad Dwyer also touched down before Brand grabbed his second. Gareth O’Brien landed seven goals. Castleford mustered a late consolation through Tex Hoy, but Chester was scathing in his assessment.
“The game was done at half-time,” he said. “We have got to front up and we didn’t do that for the first 40 minutes.
“I don’t know what to say to these boys. I feel like a stuck record at times.
“We had four dress rehearsals for the new coach but nobody here came out with any credit. We need some men that are going to stand up every week. I’m lost. I can’t work some of these guys out.
“We show in patches we can play but in others we look like a League One team.”