Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire expresses relief after getting off mark with win over Salford Red Devils

Danny McGuire admits the overriding emotion is relief after Castleford Tigers took advantage of Salford Red Devils' woes to claim their first win of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers produced a spirited performance to beat Salford 22-14 in a tense encounter at Wheldon Road, Judah Rimbu scoring the game-breaking try in the closing stages.

All eyes were on the Red Devils in the build-up as they waited to discover whether they would be paid in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford’s players refused to train until Thursday before eventually receiving their February salaries at the 11th hour.

McGuire commended his side for ignoring the distractions and finding a way to get over the line.

"There's probably a bit of relief if I'm being honest," said McGuire, who took over from Craig Lingard in the off-season.

"The game wasn't a spectacle – it was very stop-start. I suppose there was tension and drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really pleased for the players after what they put themselves through in pre-season and the challenges we've had to come through this week. That kind of got forgotten about. All the stories were about Salford and rightly so.

Tex Hoy takes the acclaim of the fans at full-time. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"But it's not been an easy week for us. They showed character and worked really hard. It wasn't perfect but they just kept working for each other.

"That's what we're trying to bring to the club – commitment, steel and players that want to work hard.

"It's not going to happen overnight but we're getting there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was in doubt for much of the week, while there was also uncertainty over the strength of the side Salford would send after the Rugby Football League reimposed a salary cap sanction.

Castleford celebrate Muizz Mustapha's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Paul Rowley was given the green light to field a virtually full-strength team but they were beaten to the punch by McGuire's men.

"It's been tough," added McGuire.

"I've tried to take a little bit of pressure off the players and not allow them to focus too much on what's going on outside what we can control.