Castleford Tigers missed opportunity to get two points on board, says Craig Lingard

Craig Lingard was left to rue one that got away after Castleford Tigers missed an opportunity to claim Super League's biggest scalp in a 10-8 home loss to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers led 8-4 with 20 minutes remaining thanks to Tex Hoy's brilliant solo try and two penalties from Rowan Milnes.

However, Liam Marshall completed a brace and Harry Smith kicked a penalty to hand the defending champions the spoils six days on from their Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley.

A narrow defeat represented a major step forward for Castleford after three heavy losses to Wigan earlier in the season but Lingard could not hide his frustration at full-time.

“One thing we talked about when we held our mid-season review was trying to be a team that won’t go away," said the Tigers boss.

“Too many times this season we’ve been too easy to get on top of. When it's got into a set-for-set arm wrestle, we've always been the ones to crack first.