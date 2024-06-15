Castleford Tigers missed opportunity to get two points on board, says Craig Lingard
The Tigers led 8-4 with 20 minutes remaining thanks to Tex Hoy's brilliant solo try and two penalties from Rowan Milnes.
However, Liam Marshall completed a brace and Harry Smith kicked a penalty to hand the defending champions the spoils six days on from their Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley.
A narrow defeat represented a major step forward for Castleford after three heavy losses to Wigan earlier in the season but Lingard could not hide his frustration at full-time.
“One thing we talked about when we held our mid-season review was trying to be a team that won’t go away," said the Tigers boss.
“Too many times this season we’ve been too easy to get on top of. When it's got into a set-for-set arm wrestle, we've always been the ones to crack first.
"In that respect, I'm really pleased and proud of the boys – but we can’t help but think it’s an opportunity missed to get two points on the board."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.