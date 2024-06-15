Castleford Tigers missed opportunity to get two points on board, says Craig Lingard

By James O'Brien
Published 15th Jun 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 10:43 BST
Craig Lingard was left to rue one that got away after Castleford Tigers missed an opportunity to claim Super League's biggest scalp in a 10-8 home loss to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers led 8-4 with 20 minutes remaining thanks to Tex Hoy's brilliant solo try and two penalties from Rowan Milnes.

However, Liam Marshall completed a brace and Harry Smith kicked a penalty to hand the defending champions the spoils six days on from their Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley.

A narrow defeat represented a major step forward for Castleford after three heavy losses to Wigan earlier in the season but Lingard could not hide his frustration at full-time.

“One thing we talked about when we held our mid-season review was trying to be a team that won’t go away," said the Tigers boss.

“Too many times this season we’ve been too easy to get on top of. When it's got into a set-for-set arm wrestle, we've always been the ones to crack first.

"In that respect, I'm really pleased and proud of the boys – but we can’t help but think it’s an opportunity missed to get two points on the board."

