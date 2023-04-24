Castleford Tigers trio receive bans but will not miss a Super League game due to loophole

Castleford Tigers trio Kenny Edwards, Liam Watts and Bureta Faraimo have all received one-match penalty notices – but a loophole in the system means they will not miss a Super League game.

Edwards, Watts and Faraimo will instead serve their bans at reserve level during the international break, with Castleford's second string set to face St Helens on Saturday.

Watts has been charged with grade B dangerous contact for a late hit which earned him a yellow card in the defeat to Hull KR, while fellow forward Edwards was cited for grade C other contrary behaviour – kicking out.

The match review panel hit Faraimo with two charges but only one – grade B striking – resulted in a suspension. He was also charged with grade A dangerous contact.

Catalans Dragons duo Siosiua Taukeiaho and Michael McIlorum have each received one-match bans for a grade B high tackle and trip respectively, meaning they will sit out the next game against St Helens on May 5 due to the absence of a reserve fixture.

Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa has been given a two-match suspension for a grade C dangerous throw, ruling him out of the trip to Hull FC on May 4.

Leigh prop Nathan Wilde is in danger of missing the May 5 date with Castleford after receiving a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact.

Leeds Rhinos front-rower Tom Holroyd, who is in the England squad for Saturday's game against France, escaped with a £250 fine for a similar offence in the same game.

Liam Watts was sin-binned against Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Wakefield Trinity winger Jorge Taufua, Huddersfield Giants hooker Nathan Peats and St Helens second-rower Joe Batchelor all avoided sanctions after being charged with grade A offences.