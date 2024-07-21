Castleford Tigers 'unrecognisable' as they fend off Catalans Dragons with Tex Hoy try

Castleford boss Craig Lingard insists his side are “unrecognisable” from the team that started the season after the Tigers earned a 24-18 victory over Catalans for a third straight win.

The Tigers’ confidence is at an all time high following two straight wins and they opened the game to boot as two tries from Liam Horne either side of Jacob Miller’s try had them 18 points in front.

Tom Johnstone gave the visitors a leg up just before the break but an improved Catalans side in the second half bit back through Matt Ikuvalu and Arthur Mourgue to level matters before Tex Hoy ran through under the sticks to seal an important victory.

The win means Castleford move up to 13 points while Catalans lose further ground on the top two.

Clinching moment: Castleford Tigers players and fans celebrate Tex Hoy’s match-winning try against Catalans Dragons (Picture: SWPix.com)

Lingard insists confidence in the camp is through the roof following consecutive wins.

He said: “We are unrecognisable as a team from where we started the season.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult and long process but we hoped that days like today would come and weren’t sure whether they would or not.

“We believed in the process since the start of the season and the players have bought into it – hopefully we can maintain this now until the end of the season.

Jordan Dezaria of Catalans is tackled by Joe Westerman of Castleford (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

“Confidence is massive at the minute, just the belief that they can see the rewards of the hard work and effort they’re putting in.”

Castleford had previously lost close games to Hull KR and Wigan but have recently come out the right side of a couple of close matches, with wins over play-off contenders St Helens and now Catalans.

He added: “Although they got back to 18 apiece after being in the ascendancy I thought to see the game out was a real turning point because in the past we’ve conceded points and gone into our shells a little bit.

“The way we responded to that and got better as the game went on was just testament to the hard work they’ve done in the last few weeks.