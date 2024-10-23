Craig Lingard decision open to debate but ruthless edge just what Castleford Tigers need - James O'Brien comment

If anybody needed a reminder about the ruthless nature of sport, Castleford Tigers provided it on Monday when they parted company with Craig Lingard.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No coach can feel entirely secure after a lowly finish but the expectation was that Lingard would be given the opportunity to see the project through.

With Castleford never likely to trouble the play-off contenders in 2024, Lingard spent much of the season talking about the future and the club's three-year plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His job in year one was to stabilise the Tigers after last year's relegation scare with the aim of finishing top of the bottom four, a goal Lingard's men missed out on by one place.

The next objective was to finish between sixth and eighth before becoming serious play-off contenders.

That the 46-year-old has been denied the chance to oversee stage two of the plan says more about new owner Martin Jepson than Lingard's coaching qualities.

With the ink still drying on his takeover agreement, Jepson demonstrated the ruthless edge honed in the business world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A businessman as successful as Jepson does not make it to the top of his field by pussyfooting around an issue; if there is a decision to be made, he will make it no matter how unpopular.

Craig Lingard's time at Castleford is up. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Despite a modest record of eight wins from 29 games, Lingard helped repair a strained relationship with the fanbase and showed that he understood what it meant to represent Castleford.

There were signs of promise during a run that saw the Tigers beat St Helens and Catalans Dragons after pushing Wigan Warriors and Hull KR close but an inexperienced and injury-hit squad ran out of steam, winning just one of their final nine fixtures.

It is impossible not to feel sympathy for Lingard, who saw the playing budget slashed and was asked to make wine out of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenth place was about right for Castleford in 2024, perhaps even an overachievement given the pre-season predictions about a wooden spoon scrap with London Broncos.

Martin Jepson is making his presence felt at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

Yet Jepson felt a change of direction was required to accelerate the rebuild.

Lingard is not the first coach to lose his job following a takeover and will not be the last, as he acknowledged himself.

"He has bought the club and he can do with it what he sees fit," Lingard told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has put money into the club and he has got to move it forward the way he thinks is best. I don't take it personally in any way, shape or form.

Craig Lingard helped the club reconnect with the fanbase. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Professional sport is a ruthless business. The same thing happened to me when I was at Keighley; when new owners came in they wanted to move in a new direction and bring their own people in.

"I think having it happen to me previously means I can deal with it and process it a lot better this time around. I am quite pragmatic in that respect, that it’s a business decision and if a new owner wants to bring in his own people, he is quite entitled to do that."

What Jepson must do now is nail the next appointment, something Castleford have failed to do since Daryl Powell left at the end of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Radford was not the right fit and the fans never took to Andy Last.

Danny Ward did what he was asked to do by keeping the Tigers up last year but could not see a future at Wheldon Road beyond his short-term deal, which sent the club back down the assistant coach route.

Lingard followed Last in stepping up from his role as a number two and went the same way after a short period in charge.

Danny McGuire has been linked with the vacancy. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Promoting from within has not worked for Castleford, yet the talk is that Danny McGuire will take the same path as Last and Lingard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire's rugby league IQ is not in question but appointing a rookie head coach could be considered a gamble at a time when Jepson needs a banker.

After turning down the job this time last year because he did not feel ready, there may be enough doubt in Jepson's mind to convince him to go down a different route.

The real estate magnate hinted at an external appointment in Monday's statement, although the "new voice in the dressing room" could be Brett Delaney should he join former Leeds Rhinos team-mate McGuire at Wheldon Road as an assistant after adding steel to Hull KR's defence.

Whoever gets the nod, Castleford must follow through on their pledge to strengthen the squad with higher-calibre recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jepson has assured fans that signings are on the way, a recruitment drive that is set to deliver exciting half-back Daejarn Asi.

One thing is for sure, Jepson cannot be accused of dipping his toe in after taking over the day-to-day running of the club.