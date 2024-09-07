Craig Lingard frustrated after Castleford Tigers fail to do Paul McShane justice
The former Man of Steel – a key figure in Castleford's 2017 League Leaders' Shield triumph – was playing his final game at Wheldon Road ahead of his retirement from professional rugby league.
"We’ve talked about this season being a massive learning curve for us and that’s what it is," said Lingard.
"What’s frustrating and disappointing is we had a massive crowd and we didn’t do the occasion justice in Macca’s last home game.
"What he’s done in the game is fantastic and he’s at peace with his decision. It’s on his terms."
Leigh skipper Tom Amone touched down twice and the visitors ran in four more tries through winger Josh Charnley – on his 300th Super League appearance – Kai O’Donnell, Gareth O’Brien and Ricky Leutele.
On Leigh’s play-off chances, Lingard added: "I said several weeks ago when people said it would be difficult for them, that if they could get fifth or sixth then I think they can go all the way and win it. They’re that good."
Adrian Lam’s in-form side made it nine wins from 10 matches to maintain their top-six charge.
The Leopards host Hull KR and St Helens in their final two games.
"It’s been a long, difficult season but the way we have played the last 12 weeks has been outstanding," said Lam.
“It’s a real credit to the players, sticking together. Nothing’s guaranteed. We’ve still got two games to go and anything can happen there.
"It looks like it’s going to come down to the last game so I’m just pleased we’ve put ourselves in a position to give it a crack."
