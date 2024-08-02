Craig Lingard rues turning point as Josh Charnley inspires Leigh Leopards to victory at Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ recent momentum was checked as they went down to a 20-10 defeat at home to in-form Leigh Leopards, with head coach Craig Lingard lamenting a decisive turning point in Thursday’s game.

Castleford teenager Fletcher Rooney’s early try on his home debut gave Cas the perfect start, but the visitors hit back through Zak Hardaker’s touch down against his former club and Josh Charnley’s first score to lead 8-4 at the break.

Edwin Ipape raced 80 metres unopposed after gathering his charge down from Jacob Miller’s kick for a vital score early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was moments after Castleford full-back Tex Hoy was adjudged not to have grounded the ball when he went over and after Charnley struck again for a converted score, Joe Westerman’s effort for the Tigers came too late.

Castleford's Alex Mellor is tackled by Leigh's Umyla Hanley during Thursday's Super League clash (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Castleford head coach Lingard was pleased his side did not fold after Ipape’s converted try put them 12-4 behind, moments after Hoy’s disallowed effort.

Lingard said: “It was a turning point. It’s a big swing where we should be scoring that try and kicking the goal to potentially go in front.

“But 40 seconds later we were stood behind the posts 10 points down as opposed to two points up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big momentum swing and a big points swing as well.”

Charnley touched down in either half to take his tally this season to 14 as Leigh chalked up their fourth straight win.