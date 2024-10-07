A stadium that creates an atmosphere like no other, Craven Park outdid itself on Friday night.

Jack Broadbent would have been on the sideline had Oliver Gildart been fit but instead found himself right in the thick of it after making history alongside his Hull KR team-mates.

Broadbent embraced Rufus the Robin before wheeling away with the expression of a man whose childhood dream had just come true.

Old Trafford was not on Broadbent's radar at the start of the year but that is where his season will end following an unforgettable 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves.

"I think I was the closest to the East Stand so just went straight over and screamed with them and let all my emotions out," he said on the full-time scenes.

"It was a pretty special moment. I always remember my first game against Saints when they were all singing 'A Little Respect' and thought 'Bloody hell, that's loud' but this topped it.

"A home semi was always going to be hard for anybody coming here with those fans. We asked them to get behind us and they did that.

"We were great in the first half and then made some good TV by making it hard for ourselves.

Jack Broadbent, left, celebrates the semi-final win with Joe Burgess and Mikey Lewis. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We showed some character and that we can hang on and finish close games. It's a crazy feeling."

The West Yorkshireman experienced the passion of the Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers supporters at his previous clubs but nothing compares to the tribalism of rugby league supporters in Hull.

"You can't go anywhere without seeing a KR shirt," added Broadbent. "You walk down the street or do your shopping at Lidl and everyone has got a KR shirt on.

"It's mad. I've never known anything like it. You feel like a football player would anywhere else. They're crazy about it.

The East Stand was rocking on Friday night. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's pretty special how committed they are. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and would die for KR."

Broadbent was a surprise inclusion at centre, a position he had occupied just four times since his midseason switch from Castleford.

The utility back was given the nod ahead of Tom Opacic and grasped his opportunity on the big stage to give Willie Peters a selection headache should Gildart recover from his rib injury to put himself in the frame for Old Trafford.

"I knew on Sunday so had all week to prepare," said Broadbent. "It wasn't a late call.

Jack Broadbent touches down against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I felt ready and was pretty calm all week but then got pretty nervous in the house with the dog waiting for the game.

"It's the biggest game I've ever played in by far. Nothing compares to what I've just played in with the atmosphere as well.

"I wonder how I'll be next week if I get the chance. I think I put in a good performance so let's see what happens."

Whether he makes his Grand Final debut or not, it has been a memorable season for Broadbent.

The 23-year-old battled relegation with Castleford last year and was set for another challenging campaign before Peters made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

Thirteen games is all it took for Broadbent to write his name into club folklore as part of the first Hull KR team to reach a Grand Final.

Jack Broadbent played in last month's defeat to Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's pretty mad really," he said.

"I came here halfway through the year and have worked my way into the side. Now I'm going to Old Trafford and I'm buzzing.

"I've come a long way since the start of the season at Cas. We've got a special group here.

"I always remember the first time I spoke to Willie around the time of the Challenge Cup semi and he said they wanted to go and win the Grand Final. We're one step away now.

"Everything he said about the group, which made me want to sign, has come true. Everyone has really bought into his way and it's a credit to him."

Standing in the way of the Robins and a maiden Super League title are the all-conquering Wigan Warriors following their 38-0 rout of Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors are strong favourites to retain their crown but Rovers have fresh memories of a dominant performance against Matt Peet's side.

Although the result went Wigan's way after they took advantage of two yellow cards, that display and their approach to last Friday's semi-final has left Broadbent confident of another history-making victory.

"We've got the blueprint from our first half," he said.

"If we stick to that, only us will throw it away. Last time against Wigan we were in a commanding position and lost it. They didn't win it, we lost it.

"We know we've got a good blueprint to go off."

Gildart is KR’s only injury concern ahead of Saturday’s decider after failing to prove his fitness in time for the semi-final.