David Fifita yet to make decision on Wakefield Trinity future as he enters final year of his contract

DAVID FIFITA: Is in the final year of his Wakefield Trinity contract. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The fan favourite, who joined Trinity in 2016, has made over 100 appearances for the club but does not yet know if 2022 will be his final year as a Wakefield player.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible for the Australian-born player to return home to see his family this autumn.

When discussing his future, Fifita revealed there is an option of a further year on his contract that he could activate if he opted to remain at Trinity.

“If my legs are still going and my wife is happy to stay, then I will keep pushing,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“If she is feeling homesick - because right now we haven’t been home for two years and by the end of next season it will be three years.

"So it is going to be tough getting through this season together. If we had of gotten home for a break, she might have been happy to do a few more years.

“There is an option here for the following year and that is in both favours, so it is up to me and up to Michael [Carter] if we want to pursue that last year.”